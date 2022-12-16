Connect with us

Thailand

Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Published

 on 

Temples of all denominations across the country have held prayers for the speedy recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who collapsed earlier in the week with a heart condition.

Senior leaders including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the princess in hospital today to lay orange flowers, the colour associated with the princess.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness early on Wednesday in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima and was flown by helicopter to Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok after her condition stabilised.

Buddhist Supreme Patriarch, Somdej Phra Ariyavangsagatayana requested that all Thai temples at home and abroad conduct daily chanting sessions for the princess.

 

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand7 mins ago

Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Thailand21 mins ago

Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
News26 mins ago

Four chimpanzees shot after they fled Swedish park
Sponsored5 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Pattaya42 mins ago

Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Thailand1 hour ago

Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket selects 100 youth leaders in latest anti-drug campaign
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Thai kitchen worker escapes death penalty in Malaysia, acquitted of murdering compatriot
Politics2 hours ago

Thailand’s submarine engine talks stall again
Tourism3 hours ago

Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Tourism3 hours ago

Field of cosmos flowers open to tourists to central Thailand province
Environment3 hours ago

Ten reported dead in Malaysian landslide
Northern Thailand5 hours ago

River of Dreams – Lawless ‘zones’ on Thailand-Myanmar frontier
Health5 hours ago

Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious
Patong6 hours ago

Get ready for ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ in Patong this weekend
Guides6 hours ago

The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending