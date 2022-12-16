Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Temples of all denominations across the country have held prayers for the speedy recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who collapsed earlier in the week with a heart condition.

Senior leaders including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the princess in hospital today to lay orange flowers, the colour associated with the princess.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness early on Wednesday in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima and was flown by helicopter to Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok after her condition stabilised.

Buddhist Supreme Patriarch, Somdej Phra Ariyavangsagatayana requested that all Thai temples at home and abroad conduct daily chanting sessions for the princess.