Politics
Parliament president predicts dissolution of House of Representatives
The Thai Parliament president predicts the House of Representatives will be dissolved before the MPs’ four-year term ends on March 23.
Parliament president Chuan Leekpai said last night that the dissolution could take place either during or after the current ordinary session but before the MPs’ time in office expires. The current parliament session lasts until February 28.
If the House is disbanded, Parliament will have held only eight ordinary sessions since it convened for the first time after the general election in March 2019. This means the House will not have completed its four-year term.
The 84 year old Chuan would not speculate on the new year’s political developments but added it depends on parties’ preparedness to contest the election scheduled for May 7.
Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai also acknowledged a House dissolution could come before the current MPs’ term ends.
Pornpetch revealed he was happy with lawmakers’ work in passing legislation.
“Senators, appointed by the now-defunct coup-maker the National Council for Peace and Order, were free to vote on bills that came before them, without pressure to serve the interests of the government.”
Meanwhile, the plot thickens around the political manoeuvring of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The 68 year old premier joined the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party on December 23. What that means is anyone’s guess but the PM still has the support of his buddy Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who spoke about Prayut’s recent move for the first time.
The 77 year old Palang Pracharath Party leader last night said the PM’s decision to join the UTN does not change their relationship and they remain friends.
Prawit said…
“I’ve never had a fallout with anyone. Gen Prayut is not a rival.”
Prawit added that he remains “steadfast brothers,” to the PM and Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda, who all served together in the army.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mixed blessings in Thailand’s holiday road carnage
Parliament president predicts dissolution of House of Representatives
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
Explore Carnival Magic: a theme park with 9 Guinness World Record Titles
World’s revellers throng to New Year’s Eve parties
The Return of Thaiger Bites
Palestine welcomes UN vote on Israel’s illegal occupation
Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Kim Jung-un riding a New Year rocket?
What could possibly go wrong? 2022 in Big Tech
Senate to investigate AMLO-Tuhao links
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sued for historical sex crimes
POLL: Majority opposed to 4am venue curfew
Andrew Tate not nabbed through pizza connection
The Man Who Took Dinner to The Sky ft. Friso Poldervaart | Ep.18
12 Top News Headlines in Thailand by Month Recap 2022
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Russians take Thailand by storm
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Crime3 days ago
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
-
China3 days ago
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
-
Events1 day ago
Thai holidays in 2023
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
-
Phuket2 days ago
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
-
Crime2 days ago
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest