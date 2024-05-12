Thai govt’s plan for minimum wage increase gains public support

Picture courtesy of Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa, Unsplash

The Thai government’s initiative to increase the daily minimum wage has received widespread approval, with a large section of the populace expressing their support for the plan, a recent poll revealed. The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) conducted the survey, which witnessed the participation of 1,310 individuals, all aged 18 or above, between May 3 and May 7.

An overwhelming majority of 82.89% of respondents expressed a desire for a rise in the daily minimum wage. The survey further revealed that 44.50% favoured a gradual expansion of the 400-baht (US$11) daily minimum wage from October 1, while 25.34% advocated for immediate nationwide implementation of the 400-baht minimum wage, without waiting for October 1. Additionally, 13.05% supported the imposition of a 400-baht minimum wage to be effective across Thailand from October 1.

Nevertheless, not all respondents agreed. 16.41% disagreed with a nationwide increase to 400 baht per day this year, and 0.70% were either unaware of the proposal or expressed no interest.

Interestingly, the poll also revealed a degree of scepticism about the government’s ability to implement the wage hike. 64.35% of respondents doubted that the tripartite national wage committee would support the government’s plan to implement the 400-baht daily minimum wage nationwide from October 1. Only 31.07% of those surveyed believed the committee would back the move.

When considering whether the increase in the minimum wage would offset the rising cost of living, 60.84% of respondents felt that it would not keep pace with inflating prices. Conversely, 23.97% believed that the wage hike would match the escalating cost of living, reported Bangkok Post.

Notably, the daily minimum wage saw an increase to 400 baht in specific areas across 10 provinces in the middle of last month. The government announced plans earlier this month to implement this wage increase nationwide starting October 1. However, this move has been opposed by the Thai Chamber of Commerce.