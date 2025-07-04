Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard

Khon Kaen hotels face big wages but lack matching tourist income

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
328 1 minute read
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard
Photo courtesy of Kosa Hotel

The government’s new minimum wage hike has sparked outrage among hoteliers already hanging by a thread. While Bangkok politicians celebrate, many in the provinces are calling it a death sentence for small businesses.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Cabinet approved raising the daily minimum wage for hotel workers nationwide to 400 baht, with the decision fast-tracked into law via the Royal Gazette the same evening. But in Khon Kaen, hotel owner Chatchai Kosawisut watched the announcement with dread.

“It is not reform,” he declared. “It is punishment.”

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard | News by Thaiger
Photo of Chatchai Kosawisut courtesy of Bangkok Post

From now on, every registered hotel with at least 50 rooms—or any with conference or entertainment facilities—must pay the new wage, no matter how far they are from Thailand’s tourist hotspots.

In Khon Kaen, where room rates can’t match Phuket or Bangkok, hoteliers say they’re being forced to pay big-city salaries without big-city revenue.

“If the hotel cannot pay its staff, everyone loses their job,” warned Chatchai, who chairs the I-San Hotel Association. “Is that really what the government wants?”

His hotel, the 180-room Kosa Hotel, depends on modest government meetings and corporate trainings that never fully recovered after the pandemic.

Related Articles
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard | News by Thaiger
Photo of Jakkrit Siriphanich

Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce chairman, Jakkrit Siriphanich, echoed the alarm.

“Labour is our biggest cost. Owners are now meeting daily to identify cuts—fewer staff, lower overheads, anything but higher room prices,” he said.

He stressed that wages in the northeast are highly sensitive.

“Even a 10-baht increase can trigger fierce competition.”

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan insisted the measure would “improve the living conditions of more than 700,000 workers nationwide.”

But critics, including Federation of Thai SMEs president Noppong Theeraworn, slammed it as “too fast and too harsh,” warning of layoffs, closures and off-the-books employment, reported Bangkok Post.

Larger hotel chains are also uneasy. Thai Hotels Association president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said rising energy and raw material costs were already squeezing margins.

“Adding 10–15% to payrolls in non-tourist provinces piles on pressure when cash flow is already thin,” he said.

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard | News by Thaiger
Photo of Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun courtesy of Thailand Incentive and Convention Association Facebook

Other business leaders accused the government of political opportunism.

“If the motive is genuine—raising living standards—why target only hotels?” asked Thienprasit.

As Chatchai put it grimly, “You can legislate a wage, but you cannot legislate demand.”

Latest Thailand News
Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

56 minutes ago
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard Business News

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard

1 hour ago
Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps Thailand News

Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps

1 hour ago
Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury Bangkok News

Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury

2 hours ago
Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den Phuket News

Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den

2 hours ago
Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope Thailand News

Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope

2 hours ago
Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs Business News

Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs

2 hours ago
Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists Business News

Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists

2 hours ago
Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars Bangkok News

Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars

3 hours ago
Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat Thailand News

Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat

3 hours ago
Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport

3 hours ago
Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US.5 billion fortune Business News

Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune

3 hours ago
Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard Pattaya News

Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard

3 hours ago
Seasonal deluge: Heavy downpours continue to drench Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Seasonal deluge: Heavy downpours continue to drench Thailand

3 hours ago
Masked burglar robs gran as family dog wags tail at thief in Pattaya Pattaya News

Masked burglar robs gran as family dog wags tail at thief in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Facebook flirt turns to threats: Thai woman blackmailed for 50,000 baht Thailand News

Facebook flirt turns to threats: Thai woman blackmailed for 50,000 baht

4 hours ago
Norse Atlantic soars with new Thailand routes, slashes US services Thailand News

Norse Atlantic soars with new Thailand routes, slashes US services

19 hours ago
Thai sapodilla ice cream scoops top prize at Gourmand Awards 2025 Thailand News

Thai sapodilla ice cream scoops top prize at Gourmand Awards 2025

19 hours ago
Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute Thailand News

Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute

19 hours ago
Bangkok to dim down blinding billboards with new regulations Bangkok News

Bangkok to dim down blinding billboards with new regulations

20 hours ago
Thai cannabis dispensaries must become medical clinics to stay legal Cannabis News

Thai cannabis dispensaries must become medical clinics to stay legal

20 hours ago
Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl Phuket News

Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl

20 hours ago
Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road Road deaths

Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road

20 hours ago
Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion Hua Hin News

Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion

20 hours ago
Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case Crime News

Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case

20 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
328 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x