Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 17:51, 16 December 2024| Updated: 17:51, 16 December 2024
83 1 minute read
Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a bilateral meeting with Thailand's PM Paetongtarn in Putrajaya, Malaysia | Photo via AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the appointment of former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra as an informal advisor for Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year.

The announcement was made by Ibrahim during a joint press conference with Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Putrajaya today, December 16.

Advertisements

“I have agreed to appoint [Thaksin] as my informal advisor on chairing ASEAN, along with a team of members from ASEAN countries in an informal setup.”

The announcement coincided with PM Paetongtarn’s two-day visit to Malaysia. Discussions between the two leaders centred on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing border cooperation, and promoting tourism collaboration between the two nations.

Related news

The two leaders agreed to explore ways to align their respective tourism campaigns to boost regional travel. Thailand’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year campaign will launch next year, while Malaysia has designated 2026 as Visit Malaysia Year.

Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN | News by Thaiger
Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim | Photo via AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

The joint statement released after their meeting also noted ongoing discussions about Thailand’s proposed Six Countries, One Destination scheme. This initiative aims to introduce a single-visa policy allowing seamless travel between Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei, akin to the Schengen system present for European nations.

While Malaysian PM Ibrahim expressed support for the idea, further deliberations among officials from both countries are required to move forward.

Advertisements

The two leaders pledged to strengthen connectivity between their countries, with a focus on road, rail, and customs links at the border. A significant project highlighted in their talks is a new bridge connecting Sungai Kolok in Thailand’s Narathiwat province to Rantau Panjang in Malaysia’s Kelantan state.

The bridge is expected to be completed within three years and is seen as a key development to enhance cross-border economic activities.

Thailand and Malaysia also set an ambitious target to increase bilateral trade to US$30 billion by 2027. Both nations committed to working closely to achieve this goal through enhanced economic cooperation.

On regional issues, Thailand expressed support for Malaysia’s initiative to address the crisis in Myanmar. Malaysia plans to establish an office for a special ASEAN envoy on Myanmar during its chairmanship, reflecting its commitment to resolving the situation, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party Thailand News

Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party

1 hour ago
Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN Politics News

Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN

2 hours ago
Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone Crime News

Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone

2 hours ago
Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December Crime News

Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

2 hours ago
Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing Crime News

Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

2 hours ago
Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support Economy News

Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support

2 hours ago
Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

2 hours ago
Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season Thailand News

Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season

3 hours ago
Living the Thai life: Kingdom rolls out red carpet for big spenders Business News

Living the Thai life: Kingdom rolls out red carpet for big spenders

3 hours ago
Motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler claims life in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler claims life in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Thai girl suffers fractured rib and spine after falling off octopus ride Thailand News

Thai girl suffers fractured rib and spine after falling off octopus ride

3 hours ago
Boat capsizes in Songkhla, search for missing crew continues Thailand News

Boat capsizes in Songkhla, search for missing crew continues

3 hours ago
Gold rush: Prices dip, enthusiasts dig in for a buying spree Business News

Gold rush: Prices dip, enthusiasts dig in for a buying spree

3 hours ago
Start 2025 right with a relaxing New Year&#8217;s escape to Novotel Koh Si Chang Events

Start 2025 right with a relaxing New Year’s escape to Novotel Koh Si Chang

4 hours ago
Excise Department to reassess retail prices for higher tax revenue Business News

Excise Department to reassess retail prices for higher tax revenue

4 hours ago
Singapore-sling blunder leaves Phuket Airport officials red-faced Phuket News

Singapore-sling blunder leaves Phuket Airport officials red-faced

4 hours ago
How to legally change your licence plates in Thailand Automotive

How to legally change your licence plates in Thailand

4 hours ago
Siblings flee drug-addicted father only to be targeted by rapist Crime News

Siblings flee drug-addicted father only to be targeted by rapist

4 hours ago
Thailand accelerates universal healthcare coverage nationwide Thailand News

Thailand accelerates universal healthcare coverage nationwide

4 hours ago
Thailand unveils tax reform: Corporate tax cut, VAT hike rejected Business News

Thailand unveils tax reform: Corporate tax cut, VAT hike rejected

4 hours ago
Police seize 483kg of crystal meth in major Pathum Thani raid Crime News

Police seize 483kg of crystal meth in major Pathum Thani raid

5 hours ago
7 year old Thai boy killed in car accident while flying kite in Buriram Road deaths

7 year old Thai boy killed in car accident while flying kite in Buriram

5 hours ago
Relentless flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat plunges city Environment News

Relentless flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat plunges city

5 hours ago
Grilling the corrupt: Pattaya vows to clean up squid scandal Crime News

Grilling the corrupt: Pattaya vows to clean up squid scandal

5 hours ago
Bangkok man caught stealing 1,100-litre water tank Bangkok News

Bangkok man caught stealing 1,100-litre water tank

5 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

Published: 17:36, 16 December 2024
Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

Published: 17:23, 16 December 2024
Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support

Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support

Published: 17:13, 16 December 2024
Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

Published: 16:59, 16 December 2024