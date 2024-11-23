Laotian vendor arrested for selling Kratom juice near Pattaya Beach

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Laotian vendor found himself in legal trouble after being caught selling Kratom juice near Pattaya Beach just past midnight today.

The Pattaya City Police apprehended the suspect, identified as 25 year old Paiwan at 12.36am today, November 23 following complaints from a concerned citizen about the potential health risks posed by the Kratom juice.

The arrest unfolded after an undercover officer successfully purchased the Kratom juice from Paiwan, which led to the discovery of 48 bottles of the substance and mats inside his vehicle. Besides the sale of Kratom juice, Paiwan was also found to be running an unlicenced mat rental business.

According to police reports, Paiwan claimed that the seized items were not his property. He insisted that he was merely assisting a friend—whose real name he could not recall and had no contact information for—for free. Despite these claims, police found his story questionable and proceeded to take him to the Pattaya Police Station for further investigation.

“The items did not belong to me. I was only helping a friend,” Paiwan reportedly told the police. His inability to provide details about this alleged friend raised suspicions among the officers.

Police have issued a warning to local vendors, emphasising that Kratom juice is classified as a controlled herbal product in Thailand. The production or sale of such products is prohibited without legal permission from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additionally, Kratom juice is not permitted to be mixed with other food or drinks for sale without a proper licence. This regulation includes even pure Kratom juice sold in bottles, particularly on public streets.

Vendors are reminded that violations of these laws can lead to serious consequences. Individuals found guilty could face imprisonment for a period ranging from six months to two years, or incur fines between 5,000 baht and 20,000 baht. The Pattaya police continue to uphold these regulations to protect public health and safety, reported Pattaya News.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why is Kratom juice considered a controlled substance in Thailand? Kratom juice is regulated due to potential health risks and the need for oversight in its production and sale, ensuring public safety. How do undercover operations impact the enforcement of herbal product laws in Thailand? Undercover operations help police identify and apprehend individuals violating herbal product regulations, ensuring compliance and public safety. What if vendors continue selling Kratom juice illegally despite warnings? Persistent illegal sales could lead to stricter law enforcement, increased penalties, and heightened regulatory measures to deter offenders. What role does the Thai Food and Drug Administration play in regulating Kratom juice? The Thai FDA oversees the approval, licensing, and safety standards for herbal products, including Kratom juice, to protect consumers. How might the legal consequences impact small vendors in Thailand? Legal repercussions can lead to financial strain, loss of business, and potential imprisonment, deterring vendors from illegal practices.