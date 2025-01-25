Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

Police yesterday uncovered a warehouse containing over 1 million sachets of Chinese-origin vitamin C and coffee. These products were found with fake Food and Drug Administration (FDA) numbers, intended for online sale.

The raid was led by Police Colonel Thasnapoom Jarupraty and his team, with cooperation from Deputy Director Sasavee Narakorn of the Food Bureau, at a storage facility in Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan province.

Police Colonel Thasnapoom revealed that prior intelligence indicated the illegal import of dietary supplement coffee from China. These products bypassed customs and FDA safety standards, posing potential risks to consumers. Acting on this information, the police discovered that the products were stored in a warehouse in Bang Bo subdistrict.

Upon obtaining a court warrant, police officers conducted a search and seized over 1 million sachets of various products, including coffee and vitamin C supplements. These items bore FDA numbers from other products to evade scrutiny. The investigation revealed that the warehouse and the products were owned by a corporate entity, or financiers, from China, currently operating a logistics business from abroad, reported KhaoSod.

Efforts are now underway to summon involved parties for questioning and to proceed with legal actions.

In related news, police have taken a significant step in the fight against illegal health products, destroying over 38,880 kilogrammes of unlicenced items worth more than 220 million baht. The operation, conducted at Bangpoo Industrial Estate, Samut Prakan, involved burning illicit drugs, food, cosmetics, and medical equipment.

In other news, Thailand’s online shoppers can soon breathe a sigh of relief as two e-commerce giants, Lazada and Shopee, have vowed to sweep dangerous food products off their platforms within 24 hours. In a significant move to protect consumers, the companies are joining forces with the Thai FDA to ensure only safe, certified foods hit digital shelves.

