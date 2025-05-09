Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok

Chelsea Football Club, in collaboration with presenting partner The Ascott Limited (Ascott), brought The Blues to Bangkok, Thailand, previously in April as the fourth and final stop of The Famous CFC tour for the 2024/25 season.

Ascott also hosted the first stop of this season’s global fan experience in Singapore last December. Both events featured special appearances by club legend Gianfranco Zola, bookending the tour with two unforgettable experiences.

As Chelsea’s official global hotels Partner and the presenting partner of The Famous CFC for this visit to Bangkok, Ascott played a key role in bringing this thrilling event to life, underscoring its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for both Chelsea fans and Ascott Star Rewards members.

Marking Chelsea’s return to the city for the first time since 2017, the Bangkok edition of The Famous CFC took place over the weekend of April 25 and 26, 2025 at several venues, including Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok, Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok and lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok, Ascott’s flagship properties in the city.

The two-day event featured a watch party for the highly anticipated Chelsea vs. Everton match, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, who spoke warmly of his second visit to Bangkok alongside Ascott.

“I had an amazing time at The Famous CFC in Bangkok, my second time with Ascott, and it was a true pleasure. The Chelsea fans in Bangkok were incredibly enthusiastic, and I am grateful for the opportunity to connect with them on such a personal level. The energy they brought was simply unbeatable, and the trip was capped off with an important win at Stamford Bridge!’

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea’s Chief Revenue Officer, echoed the sentiments made by Zola.

“The second edition of The Famous CFC with Ascott was a resounding success in Bangkok, and we are grateful for Ascott’s support in delivering the many events.

“Their global network and resources have created new opportunities for us to connect with our fans overseas, particularly in Asia, and the weekend really highlighted the value of this, for us as a club watching our match against Everton with our passionate local supporters, delivering unforgettable experiences for Ascott Star Rewards members and also creating memories with Gianfranco and the local community groups from Childline Thailand.”

Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, highlighted the success of the event, describing Ascott’s commitment to redefining hospitality globally.

“The incredible turnout and energy at The Famous CFC in Bangkok is a testament to the strong synergy between the Ascott and Chelsea brands. From the exclusive meet-and-greets with Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola to immersive fan activities, every moment was thoughtfully curated to bring joy and lasting memories to our Ascott Star Rewards members.

“It was a weekend that showcased the powerful connection between sports, community, and hospitality. The event reflects Ascott’s commitment to redefining hospitality on a global stage by transforming a hotel stay into a heartfelt experience, one where our guests feel truly rewarded, celebrated, and part of something bigger.

“We are excited to bring this event and other extraordinary experiences to even more cities worldwide, delivering the same passion, energy, and warmth to our loyalty members and Chelsea fans around the world.

“We are thrilled to carry this momentum into the upcoming opening of lyf Stamford Bridge London in the second half of this year. With its bold, experience-led and community-driven concept, lyf is the perfect match for the indomitable spirit of Chelsea and the vibrant pulse of Stamford Bridge.

“More than just a place to stay, the hotel will offer a social living experience that embodies the club’s passion. We cannot wait to welcome guests to a stay that celebrates the heart of London and Chelsea.”

Highlights from The Famous CFC – Bangkok edition

In line with The Famous CFC’s cornerstone of giving back to local communities, the Bangkok edition kicked off on Friday, April 25, with Zola’s visit to The Hub Saidek, a drop-in centre for street children operated by ChildLine Thailand Foundation and supported by Safe Child Thailand.

Safe Child Thailand, a UK-registered charity, collaborates with a network of local charities and nonprofit organisations to support the disadvantaged communities of Thailand.

The children and young people who use the Hub Saidek’s facilities enjoyed a fun morning of football and participated in a mini-tournament at an urban pitch in Bangkok, with Zola sharing a few football tricks and offering words of encouragement to the young players.

Later in the day, Zola toured the Thai capital and visited several of Ascott’s properties in Bangkok to film exclusive content for fans. These included Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok, lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok and Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok, where he stayed during the trip.

On Saturday, April 26, over 100 Ascott Star Rewards members had the chance to enjoy a breakfast of a lifetime with Zola at Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok as part of a special meet-and-greet event. Fans interacted with Zola, took photos with him and the 2016/17 Premier League trophy, and basked in an unparalleled morning of excitement.

The activities continued into the afternoon at Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok, where Zola engaged in a fireside chat, sharing personal stories, reflecting on memorable moments from his football career and answering questions from attendees.

Just before the evening’s watch party, Zola also joined Ascott Star Rewards members at an exclusive pre-watch party, which featured an immersive experiential zone for photo opportunities and a suite of fan engagement activities.

The excitement reached its peak with the watch party held at Hobs at ICONSIAM, where over 250 supporters gathered along the scenic Chao Phraya River for the live stream of the Chelsea vs. Everton match. The atmosphere was charged as fans from across the region united in their passion, cheering for their favourite team.

Special video messages from Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernández, Christopher Nkunku, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Benoît Badiashile and Omari Kellyman, along with exclusive giveaways drawn by Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez, added to the thrill throughout the evening. The watch party marked the perfect conclusion to an extraordinary two-day celebration and the season’s Famous CFC global tour.

For the latest updates on exclusive offers from Ascott’s partnership with Chelsea, including the upcoming editions of The Famous CFC, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascottchelseafc.

