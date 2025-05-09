Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
59 4 minutes read
Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok

Chelsea Football Club, in collaboration with presenting partner The Ascott Limited (Ascott), brought The Blues to Bangkok, Thailand, previously in April as the fourth and final stop of The Famous CFC tour for the 2024/25 season.

Ascott also hosted the first stop of this season’s global fan experience in Singapore last December. Both events featured special appearances by club legend Gianfranco Zola, bookending the tour with two unforgettable experiences.

As Chelsea’s official global hotels Partner and the presenting partner of The Famous CFC for this visit to Bangkok, Ascott played a key role in bringing this thrilling event to life, underscoring its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for both Chelsea fans and Ascott Star Rewards members.

Marking Chelsea’s return to the city for the first time since 2017, the Bangkok edition of The Famous CFC took place over the weekend of April 25 and 26, 2025 at several venues, including Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok, Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok and lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok, Ascott’s flagship properties in the city.

Related Articles
Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Chelsea Football Club legend Gianfranco Zola welcomed by Chelsea fans and Ascott Star Rewards members at Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok on April 26.

The two-day event featured a watch party for the highly anticipated Chelsea vs. Everton match, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, who spoke warmly of his second visit to Bangkok alongside Ascott.

“I had an amazing time at The Famous CFC in Bangkok, my second time with Ascott, and it was a true pleasure. The Chelsea fans in Bangkok were incredibly enthusiastic, and I am grateful for the opportunity to connect with them on such a personal level. The energy they brought was simply unbeatable, and the trip was capped off with an important win at Stamford Bridge!’

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea’s Chief Revenue Officer, echoed the sentiments made by Zola.

“The second edition of The Famous CFC with Ascott was a resounding success in Bangkok, and we are grateful for Ascott’s support in delivering the many events.

“Their global network and resources have created new opportunities for us to connect with our fans overseas, particularly in Asia, and the weekend really highlighted the value of this, for us as a club watching our match against Everton with our passionate local supporters, delivering unforgettable experiences for Ascott Star Rewards members and also creating memories with Gianfranco and the local community groups from Childline Thailand.”

Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Chelsea Football Club legend Gianfranco Zola (right) joined The Ascott Limited’s CEO, Kevin Goh and Ascott’s mascot, Cubby.

Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, highlighted the success of the event, describing Ascott’s commitment to redefining hospitality globally.

“The incredible turnout and energy at The Famous CFC in Bangkok is a testament to the strong synergy between the Ascott and Chelsea brands. From the exclusive meet-and-greets with Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola to immersive fan activities, every moment was thoughtfully curated to bring joy and lasting memories to our Ascott Star Rewards members.

“It was a weekend that showcased the powerful connection between sports, community, and hospitality. The event reflects Ascott’s commitment to redefining hospitality on a global stage by transforming a hotel stay into a heartfelt experience, one where our guests feel truly rewarded, celebrated, and part of something bigger.

“We are excited to bring this event and other extraordinary experiences to even more cities worldwide, delivering the same passion, energy, and warmth to our loyalty members and Chelsea fans around the world.

“We are thrilled to carry this momentum into the upcoming opening of lyf Stamford Bridge London in the second half of this year. With its bold, experience-led and community-driven concept, lyf is the perfect match for the indomitable spirit of Chelsea and the vibrant pulse of Stamford Bridge.

“More than just a place to stay, the hotel will offer a social living experience that embodies the club’s passion. We cannot wait to welcome guests to a stay that celebrates the heart of London and Chelsea.”

Highlights from The Famous CFC – Bangkok edition

Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Chelsea Football Club legend Gianfranco Zola visits young players from The Hub Saidek, a drop-in centre for street children operated by ChildLine Thailand Foundation and supported by Safe Child Thailand.

In line with The Famous CFC’s cornerstone of giving back to local communities, the Bangkok edition kicked off on Friday, April 25, with Zola’s visit to The Hub Saidek, a drop-in centre for street children operated by ChildLine Thailand Foundation and supported by Safe Child Thailand.

Safe Child Thailand, a UK-registered charity, collaborates with a network of local charities and nonprofit organisations to support the disadvantaged communities of Thailand.

The children and young people who use the Hub Saidek’s facilities enjoyed a fun morning of football and participated in a mini-tournament at an urban pitch in Bangkok, with Zola sharing a few football tricks and offering words of encouragement to the young players.

Later in the day, Zola toured the Thai capital and visited several of Ascott’s properties in Bangkok to film exclusive content for fans. These included Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok, lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok and Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok, where he stayed during the trip.

On Saturday, April 26, over 100 Ascott Star Rewards members had the chance to enjoy a breakfast of a lifetime with Zola at Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok as part of a special meet-and-greet event. Fans interacted with Zola, took photos with him and the 2016/17 Premier League trophy, and basked in an unparalleled morning of excitement.

Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
A fan wins a Chelsea football, signed by members of the club

The activities continued into the afternoon at Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok, where Zola engaged in a fireside chat, sharing personal stories, reflecting on memorable moments from his football career and answering questions from attendees.

Just before the evening’s watch party, Zola also joined Ascott Star Rewards members at an exclusive pre-watch party, which featured an immersive experiential zone for photo opportunities and a suite of fan engagement activities.

The excitement reached its peak with the watch party held at Hobs at ICONSIAM, where over 250 supporters gathered along the scenic Chao Phraya River for the live stream of the Chelsea vs. Everton match. The atmosphere was charged as fans from across the region united in their passion, cheering for their favourite team.

Special video messages from Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernández, Christopher Nkunku, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Benoît Badiashile and Omari Kellyman, along with exclusive giveaways drawn by Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez, added to the thrill throughout the evening. The watch party marked the perfect conclusion to an extraordinary two-day celebration and the season’s Famous CFC global tour.

For the latest updates on exclusive offers from Ascott’s partnership with Chelsea, including the upcoming editions of The Famous CFC, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascottchelseafc.

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices Business News

Thailand’s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices

1 hour ago
Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer Thailand News

Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer

1 hour ago
Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble Thailand News

Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble

2 hours ago
Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok Events

Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend Pattaya News

Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend

2 hours ago
Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification Property News

Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification

2 hours ago
Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar Thailand News

Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar

2 hours ago
13 foreign sex workers arrested in undercover operation in Pattaya Pattaya News

13 foreign sex workers arrested in undercover operation in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Ancient Buddhist relics unearthed in Korat temple dig Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist relics unearthed in Korat temple dig

3 hours ago
Couple claim relatives plan their murder for 120 million baht payout Thailand News

Couple claim relatives plan their murder for 120 million baht payout

3 hours ago
Thailand lowers tourist target after 30% drop in Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thailand lowers tourist target after 30% drop in Chinese visitors

4 hours ago
Soviet space junk could skim Thailand, experts warn Thailand News

Soviet space junk could skim Thailand, experts warn

4 hours ago
Senators oppose 956 million baht parliament renovation budget Thailand News

Senators oppose 956 million baht parliament renovation budget

4 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of Thai monk with bag over head Thailand News

Mystery surrounds death of Thai monk with bag over head

4 hours ago
Cheers allowed: Buddhist holiday booze ban eased Thailand News

Cheers allowed: Buddhist holiday booze ban eased

4 hours ago
Recycling firm board member arrested for 333 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Recycling firm board member arrested for 333 million baht tax fraud

5 hours ago
Mum and son fling onto road after Pattaya motorbike crash Pattaya News

Mum and son fling onto road after Pattaya motorbike crash

5 hours ago
Thailand SEC closes 27,000 mule accounts worth 169 million baht Thailand News

Thailand SEC closes 27,000 mule accounts worth 169 million baht

5 hours ago
Thai woman electrocuted on flooded road in Surat Thani Thailand News

Thai woman electrocuted on flooded road in Surat Thani

5 hours ago
Man investigated after wife&#8217;s death in Lop Buri apartment Crime News

Man investigated after wife’s death in Lop Buri apartment

6 hours ago
Thailand boosts fruit distribution to counter declining prices Business News

Thailand boosts fruit distribution to counter declining prices

6 hours ago
Myanmar call centre crackdown cuts crime by 60% in three months Crime News

Myanmar call centre crackdown cuts crime by 60% in three months

7 hours ago
Thailand to classify gas canisters as controlled products Thailand News

Thailand to classify gas canisters as controlled products

7 hours ago
Arrest warrants expected for groups linked to audit office collapse Crime News

Arrest warrants expected for groups linked to audit office collapse

7 hours ago
Foundation opposes cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park Thailand News

Foundation opposes cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park

7 hours ago
EventsPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
59 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

Dancing Enigmas exhibition &#8211; Now live at Siam Paragon

Dancing Enigmas exhibition – Now live at Siam Paragon

3 days ago
Amari Bangkok turns the page, welcomes a new general manager

Amari Bangkok turns the page, welcomes a new general manager

3 days ago
FACE Bangkok 2025: Meet the sharks of ASEAN

FACE Bangkok 2025: Meet the sharks of ASEAN

4 days ago
Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe

Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x