Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

A female durian vendor in the southern province of Surat Thani disappeared with over 1 million baht in gold accessories and at least 100,000 baht in cash. Her family fears she may have been assaulted and robbed.

The family of the 43 year old durian vendor, Sujittra, better known as Jay Kaew, sought help from Mueang Surat Thani Police Station yesterday, May 18, following her disappearance the day prior on May 17. Sujittra was last seen riding her motorcycle away from the market at 7.40pm that evening.

According to a report on Channel 7, Sujittra ran a stall in Pho Wai Market in the Bang Kung sub-district, Mueang district, Surat Thani. Her home is located only two kilometres from the market.

Sujittra’s younger sister told the media that she spoke to her on the phone before she left the market. However, Sujittra failed to return home at her usual time and did not respond to further calls.

Sujittra carried two mobile phones. Her family made multiple attempts to contact both, but received no response. One of the phones was later switched off, while the other continued ringing without being answered.

The sister revealed that Sujittra typically wore gold jewellery, including a necklace and bracelet, valued at over one million baht. On the day of her disappearance, she had earned over 100,000 baht from durian sales.

The sister insisted that Sujittra had no known conflicts with anyone and expressed concern that she may have been harmed for her valuables.

Wearing gold jewellery in public has increasingly proven to be a risk. In a recent case reported last week, an 89 year old woman was found dead in a grassy area in Nakhon Si Thammarat province after going missing on May 9.

A motorcycle taxi rider, who took her to a bank before her disappearance, was later arrested. He confessed to murdering the elderly woman after noticing her wearing a gold necklace and carrying a large amount of cash. He stole belongings worth over 260,000 baht.

The driver claimed he needed the money for his children, while his friend alleged that he frequently gambled and spent most of his money on alcohol.