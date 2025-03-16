Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

A 26 year old man, reportedly under the influence of drugs, attacked his neighbours in Chaiyaphum province, resulting in one death and one serious injury. Following the incident, he fled and was later apprehended at a temple, where he confessed his actions.

Today, March 16, Police Lieutenant Witoon Phaphong-ngarm from Nong Bua Daeng district Police Station was informed of an assault in Ban Nong Ben, Moo 6, Nong Bua Daeng subdistrict, Chaiyaphum province. Upon arrival, medical staff from the district hospital and the Luang Siri rescue unit discovered an 11 year old boy, Tawan, injured from a knife attack.

He received first aid before being transferred to the hospital. Meanwhile, his 67 year old grandfather, Puk, was found dead at the scene. The assailant, a neighbour, had fled the area.

Residents of Baan Non Sa-at revealed that the suspect had a history of erratic behaviour and frequently assaulted neighbours. Earlier that day, the suspect, experiencing a severe episode, approached the victims’ home seeking a friend.

Finding Tawan asleep, he attacked the boy with a knife. Puk witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene but was repeatedly attacked. He attempted to escape on a motorised tricycle but was pursued and killed by the suspect.

Following the incident, Pol. Lt. Witoon conducted a site inspection and coordinated with medical examiners to review the deceased. Police from Nong Bua Daeng and the Chaiyaphum provincial investigative team then launched a manhunt for the suspect, Tawit.

They located him at Wat Tao Yai, approximately 3 kilometres from the crime scene. He was found in the temple, confessing his actions, having laid down his weapon and removed his shirt, reported KhaoSod.

Police discovered 20 methamphetamine pills during a search. Tawit, still displaying signs of drug influence, was taken into custody. Interviews will proceed once his condition stabilises, and he is expected to partake in a crime reenactment.

