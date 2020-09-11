image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thai drinkers fight back against online booze ban

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai drinkers fight back against online booze ban | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Kuzmik_A/iStock/Thinkstock
    • follow us in feedly

The recent confirmation from the government that online sales of alcohol are to be banned is causing outrage among some booze lovers. With officials seemingly obsessed with the perceived evils of alcohol, Thailand already has a ban on the sale of booze before 11am, between 2 – 5pm, and after midnight. It is also illegal to brew your own beer at home, and to post pictures of branded alcohol online, either as a private citizen or as a company. However, it is the government’s latest announcement, that drinkers will no longer be able to purchase their favourite tipple online, that has really got people riled.

Coconuts reports that a drinkers’ advocacy group is now preparing to fight the imminent ban, which has been published in the Royal Gazette (making it official) and is due to come into force on December 7. Thanakorn Tuamsa-ngiam, founder of the Prachachon Beer (Beer People) group, is urging its 20,000 members to join him in filing an official complaint about the impending ban.

“Nothing makes sense. It’s ironic that the people affected by these laws never got a chance to voice their opinions in the legal process. Whoever is affected by this ban, please join us in filing complaints to the Administrative Court.”

For its part, the government says the Covid-19 lockdown has caused a spike in online alcohol sales, pointing out that digital transactions make it difficult to control who is buying booze and at what time.

Thanakorn has hit back at the suggestion that online sales cause underage drinking, calling for proof, and accusing the government of going for a ban when there’s no justification to back it up.

“There is nothing to prove that kids are ordering booze. Where is the research, where are the numbers?”

Meanwhile, the president of the Alcoholic Beverage Business Association, Thanakorn Kuptaijit, has also hit out at the legislation. He accuses the government of having another agenda, claiming the ban on home-brew is only in place to safeguard the hold powerful brewers have over 90% of the industry.

Meanwhile, Thailand continues to have a litany of downstream problems relating to alcohol abuse including one of the world’s highest road tolls, per capita, and domestic violence – in both cases mainly attributed to abuse of alcohol.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    cafedlemar

    September 11, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Thailand 0.2

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

22% rise in suicide cases indicates links with Thai economy and lockdowns

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

22% rise in suicide cases indicates links with Thai economy and lockdowns | The Thaiger

An apparent rise in Thailand’s suicide rate, related to the country’s current business conditions, restrictions and ongoing world pandemic, is concerning health officials. The data was announced yesterday, to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, The Mental Health Department has released a report indicating 2,551 people had killed themselves from January to the end of July, 2020. That is up a palpable 22% compared to the same first 6 months of last year… 459 more cases were reported than the same time last year. Health officials are citing “personal problems, economic pressures, depression and alcohol abuse” for the rise in cases that […]

Continue Reading

World

BTS looks to a Grammy nomination after scoring their first Billboard #1 single

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

BTS looks to a Grammy nomination after scoring their first Billboard #1 single | The Thaiger

After scoring South Korea’s first-ever #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, K-pop supergroup BTS now says it’s set its sights on a standalone performance at next year’s Grammy Awards, perhaps even a nomination or an award. BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) are RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, and have fought over their 7 years together to now become the most recognised pop band in the world, weaponising social media and taking a non-traditional approach to reaching out to the world with their music. They’ve been prolific with their highly produced video clips and equally prolific sharing […]

Continue Reading

World

‘The Batman’ star, Robert Pattinson, tests positive for Covid-19 in the UK

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

&#8216;The Batman&#8217; star, Robert Pattinson, tests positive for Covid-19 in the UK | The Thaiger

Robert Pattinson, filming in the UK for the upcoming Batman film, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, just days after shooting for the much-anticipated movie had resumed. Warner Bros. said in a statement to AFP… “Filming is temporarily paused. A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.” There was no specific mention of the name the person infected or any indication when filming for the franchise would resume in the initial press release. However Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, and a number of other celebrity outlets, say they had confirmed […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending