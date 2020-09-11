image
Connect with us

Crime

Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online
    • follow us in feedly

Police are trying to track down 2 men who allegedly trespassed inside someone’s home in Chiang Mai and threatened an 8 year old boy, claiming his mother owes them money.

The boy was home alone when the alleged loan sharks parked their black truck and entered the house looking for the mother. When they saw she wasn’t home, they allegedly threatened the child, saying… “Take care of your mom, she might die before she pays off her debt.”

The boy’s mother, 43 year old Saithong filed a report with police, saying that she was scared something might happen to her or her children. Thai media says the family is “shocked” and “scared.”

Officers from both the Hod Police Station and Jom Thong Police Station are investigating. Police say the threat violates Thailand’s Child Protection Act. If they find the men who made the threat, police say they will arrest them.

Police are asking the public to report any threats made by loan sharks.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 11, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    That qualifies as a threat?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai official accuses YouTuber and ‘life coach’ of fraudulent fundraising

Maya Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Chiang Mai official accuses YouTuber and &#8216;life coach&#8217; of fraudulent fundraising | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

An official in the northern province of Chiang Mai is accusing prominent Thai life-coach Sean Buranahirun of fraudulent fundraising and misleading the public. Bunyarith Nipvanich, assistant chief of the Mae Rim district, has filed a police report, accusing Sean of not distributing funds he raised in March to help officials fight forest fires in the renowned Doi Suthep area. Sean Buranahirun dispenses simplistic ‘life advice’ and quasi eastern philosophy on YouTube, in English and Thai. His channel has 1.4 million subscribers. Thai PBS World reports that over 6,000 donations were made to Sean’s bank account between March 30 and May […]

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Toilet and bathroom destroyed as septic tank explodes – 1 person injured

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Toilet and bathroom destroyed as septic tank explodes &#8211; 1 person injured | The Thaiger

A Lampang loo has exploded, blowing out the bathroom door and a hole in the roof. One female family member was injured in the explosion. The Sawang Nakorn Lampang Thammasathan volunteer rescuers arrived at the commercial premises in downtown Lampang on Sunday. The downstairs area was rented by a company selling cleaning equipment. Lampang is just south of Chiang Mai. The emergency responders found a scene of devastation. The toilet door had been blasted away and the bits and pieces of broken toilet and the bathroom door were strewn around the adjacent kitchen. The actual toilet was in pieces and all […]

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

In a presumed suicide, a boxer from Yemen reportedly jumped to his death from his fifth floor hotel room in Chiang Mai. Police in Chiang Mai’s central district were informed of a man falling from a hotel in Sriphum subdistrict last night. At the scene, they found the body of 23 year old Ahmed “Kovid” al-Aidros, a Yemeni national, with injuries caused by the fall. Officers questioned his Thai girlfriend, who reportedly told police that the dead man was a boxer who had been living in Thailand for more than two years and participated in boxing tournaments throughout the country. […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending