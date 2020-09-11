Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy | The Thaiger

Police are trying to track down 2 men who allegedly trespassed inside someone’s home in Chiang Mai and threatened an 8 year old boy, claiming his mother owes them money.

The boy was home alone when the alleged loan sharks parked their black truck and entered the house looking for the mother. When they saw she wasn’t home, they allegedly threatened the child, saying… “Take care of your mom, she might die before she pays off her debt.”

The boy’s mother, 43 year old Saithong filed a report with police, saying that she was scared something might happen to her or her children. Thai media says the family is “shocked” and “scared.”

Officers from both the Hod Police Station and Jom Thong Police Station are investigating. Police say the threat violates Thailand’s Child Protection Act. If they find the men who made the threat, police say they will arrest them.

Police are asking the public to report any threats made by loan sharks.

SOURCE: Thai Residents