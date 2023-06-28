Thaipocrisy: United States deny meddling in Thailand political affairs

Picture of Robert F Godec and Tanee Sangrat courtesy of US Ambassador's Twitter account.

Unsurprisingly, and not for the first time, the United States has been accused of meddling in another country’s political affairs, surprisingly, this time it’s Thailand’s turn. The US has a long history of interfering in foreign affairs, as Cuba, China, Russia, Iran, Vietnam, and most South American nations can testify. It appears to be endemic in US politics.

US Ambassador Robert F Godec was on the defensive at a press conference yesterday when questioned about American interference and meddling claims in Thai politics.

The US Ambassador stressed that his home country had no intention of interfering in internal Thai political matters. Godec quashed rumours suggesting the US government took sides in the recent Thai General Election, stating that their sole interest lies in fostering democratic processes.

The 67 year old said…

“Confronting the relentless and malicious conspiracy theories, I wish to put it on record that we dismiss all fabricated allegations about the United States meddling in the Thai election.

“Our stance is never to favour any corner or party. Our only interest and support are for the democratic process. It is solely up to the Thai populace to select their government.”

When queried whether the imminent government might incline towards the US over other global forces such as China or Russia, Godec highlighted a collaborative relationship spanning two centuries, marking the 190th anniversary of US-Thailand diplomatic ties this year.

“Our bond with the Thai government is vast, spanning a multitude of arenas including security, trade and investment, education, healthcare, and law enforcement. This longstanding relationship was further fortified with the signing of the Strategic Communique last July.

“We eagerly anticipate working with the incoming Thai government, once chosen as per the Thai constitution.”

Godec stated that the US hopes to continue work based on the objectives outlined in the Strategic Communique. These involve the expansion and fortification of the strategic partnership to prevent discord, preserve a tranquil security ambience, foster free expression, and civil and political rights, and achieve inclusive, sustainable, and balanced economic prosperity.

Answering a query regarding the possibility of the new government introducing policies that could potentially harm the Thai monarchy and national security, Godec made clear that the US respects the Thai monarchy and is aware of the Thai people’s reverence for the royal family.

“We are eager to further our work with the established Thai government to combat global challenges, promote economic growth, create jobs, bolster security and address regional challenges. There is a plethora of issues that we could jointly address.”

On being asked about the Move Forward Party’s potential amendment to Section 112, otherwise known as the lese majeste law, Godec said that the US government respected that decision as one for Thai lawmakers and citizens.

Godec also categorically denied the presence of any American military base in Thailand, unlike other Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines.

Read more about the fears of those in the Philippines HERE as the US opened four new military bases on the archipelago this year as it ramps up its anti-China programme.