Politics
Deputy PM’s cunning plan to remain in power? There isn’t one
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has a cunning plan to remain in power. The plan is so cunning that there is no plan.
No, it’s not an episode of Blackadder. Deputy PM Prawit reckons the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will remain in office after the May 7 election this year without having to woo the electorate.
The Pheu Thai Party was out in full force ahead of the New Year’s Day celebration promising life-changing policies.
The party now in its third incarnation was out and about the kingdom with its pre-election billboards, promoting policies that included a 600-baht daily minimum wage for Thai workers.
General Prawit’s response? There isn’t one. He doesn’t believe the PPRP needs to try despite three of the most challenging years in Thailand’s history. The past three years have witnessed a pandemic, a cost of living crisis, increases in utility bills, and largely, wage stagnation. The recent salary increases were not enough to cover the cost of living crisis.
Asked about the PPRP’s policies and campaign strategy, Gen Prawit admitted he didn’t have one. He said…
“There’s none.” Staggering!
The 77 year old reckons the PPRP will receive enough support in the poll to give it a say in forming the next government and is confident the party will be a part of the next government coalition.
“After the last [election], we had more than 100 MPs two months after forming the party.
“I have been with the party for as long as four years, how can we fail?
“The party was established to take care of Thais. We would like to work for the public’s interest so people will have even better lives.
“This has been the goal of the PPRP in the past 3–4 years.”
Asked whether General Prawit will be PPRP’s prime minister candidate, he replied the party has not decided.
The Deputy PM admitted he prefers military life to a political one but added he would be open to leading the kingdom over the next four years and turning the PPRP into a political institution.
“Everyone in the PPRP is onboard for this idea and rallies behind it. As long as there are people who support me, I’ll continue to be in politics.”
It appears electioneering isn’t high on the list of priorities for other government ministers too.
Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told Cabinet ministers to focus on their work and avoid politicking.
The MPs’ tenure expires on March 23, with the election date set for May 7.
Thanakorn reported that PM Prayut has been out and about talking with the Thai people, trying to understand their problems rather than issuing empty promises.
Thanakorn made it known that the government has helped the Thai people since they came to office.
“The government has distributed welfare cards to low-income residents, compensated people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and met its target of luring back 10 million foreign tourists.
“The people will understand what the prime minister has been doing for the country despite the disinformation circulated on some social media outlets, attacking him and the government.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
Banks deny wrongdoing in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Electric vehicles to hit the accelerator this year, says FTI
5 Things You Need to know before Befriending or Dating a Thai
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Speaker predicts mass election corruption
Thailand’s new fighter jets still on horizon
Chinese tourists banned from entering Morocco
‘Calm down, PM!’ – supreme patriarch sparks Prayut rant
Proposed national uniforms to make traffic police approachable
Talking With Gary Butler About How ‘The Roaming Cook’ Began
HTMS Sukhothai chief engineer ashore when disaster struck
Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
Deputy PM’s cunning plan to remain in power? There isn’t one
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Thai holidays in 2023
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Russians take Thailand by storm
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Events2 days ago
Thai holidays in 2023
-
Crime3 days ago
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
-
Road deaths3 days ago
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
-
Economy3 days ago
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
-
Thailand3 days ago
Rising winds, falling temperatures – the coolest new year in Thailand