Customs seizes over 46 million baht in counterfeit goods

Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The Department of Customs, led by Theerach Atthanavanich, has successfully seized 602,600 items in violation of customs, intellectual property, and related laws. The confiscated goods, which include cigarettes, e-cigarettes, counterfeit branded products, and other illicit items, are valued at over 46 million baht.

The legal processes have concluded, and these items are now the property of the state. The Ministry of Finance tasked the Department of Customs with prioritising the prevention and suppression of illegal imports, focusing on counterfeit and trademark-infringing items, as well as products harmful to public health, like cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

This approach aims to maintain market mechanisms and improve the quality of life for the public.

The Department of Customs intensified its efforts to combat smuggling and avoid illegal imports. Officers have been instructed to work closely with related agencies such as the Department of Intellectual Property, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Economic Crime Suppression Division (Econ Crime), and the Technology Crime Suppression Division (Tech Crime) to ensure effective and unified operations.

The seized items are scheduled for destruction from February 18 to February 20. The destruction will take place at the Nong Khaem Waste-to-Energy Facility, managed by C&G Environmental Protection (Thailand) Co., Ltd., where they will be incinerated, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, items will be crushed and disposed of at Golden Deep (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Customs officials will oversee the destruction process to prevent these illegal and harmful items from re-entering society.

In similar news, Thai police shut down an illegal medical supply factory in Nonthaburi after uncovering a massive operation producing unlicenced cotton balls soaked in diluted alcohol, potentially endangering thousands of patients.

Consumer Protection Police (CPP) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials raided the factory in Khlong Khoi subdistrict on February 10, following a tip-off.

Inside, they found over 9,000 packs of counterfeit medical cotton balls, 10 gallons of alcohol, and 89 bags of dry cotton balls, along with manufacturing equipment.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

