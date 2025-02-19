Customs seizes over 46 million baht in counterfeit goods

Picture courtesy of Royal Thai Government

The Department of Customs, led by Theerach Atthanavanich, has successfully seized 602,600 items in violation of customs, intellectual property, and related laws. The confiscated goods, which include cigarettes, e-cigarettes, counterfeit branded products, and other illicit items, are valued at over 46 million baht.

The legal processes have concluded, and these items are now the property of the state. The Ministry of Finance tasked the Department of Customs with prioritising the prevention and suppression of illegal imports, focusing on counterfeit and trademark-infringing items, as well as products harmful to public health, like cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

This approach aims to maintain market mechanisms and improve the quality of life for the public.

The Department of Customs intensified its efforts to combat smuggling and avoid illegal imports. Officers have been instructed to work closely with related agencies such as the Department of Intellectual Property, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Economic Crime Suppression Division (Econ Crime), and the Technology Crime Suppression Division (Tech Crime) to ensure effective and unified operations.

The seized items are scheduled for destruction from February 18 to February 20. The destruction will take place at the Nong Khaem Waste-to-Energy Facility, managed by C&G Environmental Protection (Thailand) Co., Ltd., where they will be incinerated, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, items will be crushed and disposed of at Golden Deep (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Customs officials will oversee the destruction process to prevent these illegal and harmful items from re-entering society.

