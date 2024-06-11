Bangkok police raid leads to high-profile drug and fireman arrest

Naraset Thaiset, who is related to Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset, arrested along with individuals Kitcha, Walis, and Anchaliporn.

A police raid on a prominent Bangkok hotel yesterday ended in the apprehension of Naraset Thaiset and associates after seizing crystal methamphetamine and a firearm.

Investigators from Metropolitan Police Division 1 executed the raid on June 10 at approximately 10.20pm following reports of drug activities in a hotel room located in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok. Naraset Thaiset, who is related to Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset, was among those arrested along with individuals identified only as Kitcha, Walis, and Anchaliporn.

Officers found six bags of crystal methamphetamine, an 11mm firearm, and six rounds of ammunition in the hotel room. This police raid followed a tip-off regarding drug use on the premises. Chada’s father is Naraset’s father’s elder brother, highlighting familial connections which drew additional media attention.

The suspects face charges of possession of a Category 1 narcotic (crystal methamphetamine) without permission and illegal drug use. Naraset faces additional charges for unauthorized possession of a firearm, ammunition, and carrying a firearm in public without a valid reason, said a police spokesperson.

“The suspects were found with drugs and a firearm, which led to immediate arrest and charges.”

The Thai authorities are proceeding with legal action and adhering to protocols of the Thai legal system.

All individuals involved were taken into custody and are currently awaiting further legal proceedings. The case underlines ongoing issues with drug use and illegal firearms in Thailand, prompting continued vigilance by local law enforcement agencies.

Bangkok drug crime

The police raid comes amidst broader efforts to crack down on drug-related crimes in Bangkok. This incident is not isolated, with similar raids recently aiming to curb the spread of narcotics and illegal weapons within the city.

The arrest of Naraset Thaiset is particularly noteworthy given his familial ties to a high-ranking government official, raising questions about the influence and reach of drug networks within society. The authorities are keen to show that connections and status do not grant immunity from the law, said the police spokesperson.

“We are committed to tackling drug and firearm crimes with no exceptions.”

The ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the broader network connected to the incident, hoping to dismantle larger operations. The authorities are urging the public to provide any information that can aid in their efforts to maintain public safety and order.

Subsequent arrests highlight the Thai police’s dedication to combating illegal activities and ensuring justice is served, regardless of an individual’s social or familial standing. Legal processes will determine the outcomes for Naraset Thaiset and his associates, reflecting the seriousness of the charges they face.

