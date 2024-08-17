Construction worker disappears from Lamphun riverside camp

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A construction worker mysteriously disappeared from a riverside camp in Lamphun, sparking an intensive search by rescue teams. The worker’s wife revealed his unusual behaviour following his return from a funeral rite ordination.

Rescue teams are actively searching the Lamphun area for Kittitach, also known as Bew, a 29 year old construction worker who vanished from his riverside camp. Bew’s wife, 50 year old Parinda reported that her husband had recently returned from Sisaket, where he had participated in a funeral rite ordination for his grandfather. Since his return on August 8, Bew displayed strange symptoms, claiming that spirits were after him and even instructed Parinda on what to do if he were to die.

Bew refused to leave his room the following day, August 9, hiding in cramped spaces and repeatedly expressing fear of being taken by spirits. He remained in this state of paranoia, speaking of spirits before falling asleep. Bew had disappeared from his room by August 10, prompting Parinda to report his disappearance to the police and seek help from rescue teams. She also consulted a fortune teller in Bew’s home province, who assured her that he was still alive. This led Parinda to continue her search, and on Thursday, August 15, she discovered footprints in the mud, which she believed were Bew’s.

Rescue teams, including Thongsai Tadee from Lamphun, were called in to assist with the search. Thongsai confirmed that Parinda had first approached him on August 10, leading him to the site where he found footprints leading into the water. Believing these to be Bew’s footprints, Thongsai coordinated with other rescue personnel to bring boats into the area to search for the missing worker. Despite their efforts, Bew has not yet been found.

Parinda remains unconvinced that Bew simply walked into the water and is urging local residents to report any sightings or information about Bew’s whereabouts. She has provided her contact number, 080-979-1597, and asked that any leads be reported to her or the police.

Rescue teams have been combing the area around the Kuang River, particularly near the Wang Hai Bridge in Wiang Yong, Mueang district, reported KhaoSod.