Feast your senses at these top restaurants in Pattaya

Pattaya is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and mouth-watering cuisine. Whether you’re a tourist or an expat, exploring the city’s culinary scene is a must. From fresh seafood to traditional Thai dishes, Pattaya has it all. But if you’re looking for the ultimate dining experience, these luxury restaurants in Pattaya will take you on a gastronomic journey like no other.

On the Road, Siam@Siam

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 00:00

Address:G Floor, Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, 390 Moo 9, Pattaya Sai 2 Rd., Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.

Open from dawn to dusk (and beyond) On The Road serves up a menu of redefined comfort food made with locally sourced ingredients. From wholesome salad bowls to rolls and open sandwiches, the restaurant pumps out a selection of bakery-fresh pastries, all made in-house.

But it’s not just the food that’s worth raving about. The restaurant boasts a retro-chic interior, complete with custom-made furniture, Instagrammable neon signs, and pops of colour that make the place seem bright and lively without being a nuisance to the senses.

Whether you’re looking for a quaint and serene cafe by day or a bar hidden within Thonglor by night, On The Road has got you covered. So, rev up your appetite and head on over to Pattaya’s one-stop pit stop for a dining experience that’s sure to satisfy you.

Oasis, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Opening hours: Daily, 06:00 – 21:00

Address:Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, 277, 5 Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

If you’re looking for the ultimate gastronomic experience in Pattaya, then Oasis is one of the best places to go.

From the moment you step into Oasis, you’ll be greeted by an all-day dining restaurant that features a hearty buffet selection of international, Asian, and European cuisines. No matter if you’re in the mood for a fusion of flavours in the elegant dining room or a more casual meal on the terrace facing the water park, Oasis has got you covered.

In addition to the delicious buffet, Oasis also offers à la carte dishes and regularly features Middle Eastern and Caribbean specialities. And if you’re travelling with little ones, don’t worry – Oasis has a children’s menu to keep even the pickiest eaters happy.

The Edge, Hilton Pattaya

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 06:00 – 10:30, 12:00 – 14:30, and 17:00 – 22:00; Saturday – Sunday, 06:00 – 11:00, 12:00 – 15:00, and 17:00 – 22:00

Address: Hilton Pattaya, 333/101 Moo 9, Level 14, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri 20260, Thailand

Located on Level 14, this restaurant offers a relaxed and casual atmosphere during the daytime, transforming into a more intimate ambience at night. The Edge boasts an open kitchen, allowing diners to watch the chefs expertly prepare their meals. You can choose to sit on the terrace or inside. Rest assured that the restaurant offers a memorable dining experience no matter where you sit.

But what really sets The Edge apart is its exceptional cuisine. With an emphasis on seafood, the dishes are fresh and flavorful. It features a wide variety of options to satisfy any palate. And unlike many buffets, the food is of excellent quality. Thus, making it a rare find in the Pattaya restaurant scene.

From succulent seafood to deliciously cooked meat, The Edge has everything to satisfy your culinary fantasies. The chefs prepare the dishes thoughtfully, with an attention to detail that’s evident in every bite. And with its wide selection of dishes, there’s no shortage of options to explore.

Radius Restaurant, Cape Dara Resort

Opening hours: Daily, 06:00 – 23:00

Address: Cape Dara Resort Pattaya, 256, 189 Na Kluea 20 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.

Radius is a true gem in the heart of Pattaya. It features a cosy and romantic setting with comfortable outdoor seating. Thus, providing the perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner or a relaxed breakfast. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty breakfast, a delectable lunch, or a luxurious dinner, Radius is the perfect spot. Moreover, it offers a wide variety of Asian and European dishes that will satisfy even the most discerning palate.

The restaurant has an extensive buffet that features live cooking and carving stations. Additionally, it also has fresh tandoori and mouth-watering pizzas. If you prefer to order off the menu, be sure to try the generously-portioned lasagna or the first-rate sushi and sashimi. These are among the highlights of the Asian and European menus. Furthermore, the full Thai menu also offers a great variety of local delicacies. Each dish is sure to please those who enjoy the spicier fare.

One of the things that set Radius apart from other restaurants is its romantic ambience. With the cool sea breeze and the stunning sunset views, the atmosphere is perfect for a romantic date or a special occasion. It’s no wonder that Radius is considered one of the best restaurants in Pattaya for a romantic meal.

Elements, InterContinental Pattaya Resort

Opening hours: Daily, 06:30 – 11:00, 12:00 – 16:00, and 17:00 – 22:00.

Address: InterContinental Pattaya Resort, Pattaya Sai 2 Rd, Pattaya City, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.

Are you looking for a restaurant that offers a delightful fusion of local and international cuisine? Then Elements Restaurant is the perfect option. This all-day dining venue offers an array of delicious food options that cater to a variety of tastes.

The restaurant boasts a contemporary design that adds elegance to your dining experience. You will be treated to breathtaking ocean views that will make your meal more memorable. And with a children’s menu, it’s the perfect spot for family dinners.

If you’re in the mood for a drink, then try one of the signature cocktails or other refreshing beverages from the extensive menu. You won’t be disappointed! With operation hours that cater to every mealtime, you can enjoy a daily breakfast buffet, lunch, or dinner. And on Saturdays, indulge in the Marvelous BBQ Seafood Buffet, which is a must-try.

Indulge in the best of Pattaya’s culinary scene at these top-notch restaurants. From stunning ocean views to delectable international and local cuisine, these restaurants offer an unforgettable dining experience that will leave your taste buds wanting more.

