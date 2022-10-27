Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem

UPDATE

The 14 year old Thai-British girl who ran away from home and turned to prostitution has returned to her mother after a month of staying inside a millionaire’s harem.

The millionaire refused all allegations even though police found four young girls, used condoms, and pornographic filming equipment inside his house.

The 50 year old mother, Naruemon (surname reserved), appealed to the authorities to help bring back her daughter, Nadia, who ran away from home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

At the same time, a 16 year old girl filed a complaint against the same rich man. The girl said the rich man, Piti, lured her into taking naked pictures in exchange for 600 baht. She said if anyone agreed to have sex he would pay them 10,000 baht.

The teenage girl confessed she agreed to do it for the money but later regretted the decision when she realized her pictures would be leaked online and decided to file a complaint.

Officers made the link between the two teenage girls and decided to raid the 55 year old millionaire’s harem, Piti, at 7.30pm yesterday. The one-story house is located in the Baan Jan sub-district in the Mueng district of Udon Thani.

Officers found four girls aged under 20 years old inside his house. Two cameras, lights, and other photoshoot equipment were found inside Piti’s bedroom. A pink bed, condoms, and used condoms were found in a smaller bedroom. Piti’s computer was also packed with naked pictures and pornographic videos too.

Piti insisted that he had never had sex with any of the girls, adding the condoms found in the house belonged to the girls, not him. He explained that he let the girls stay because he loves children. He bought food and drinks for them and gave them money as if they were his children.

Piti said he did not let young boys stay because they would cause problems for him.

Piti admitted that his small bedroom, with a pink bed, was used as a photoshoot studio. He said he never forced any of the teenagers to take part in a naked photoshoot or have sex with him. The teenagers came to his house by themselves and agreed to all the activities.

Piti added that he did the naked photoshoots and videos just for fun, adding he only started doing it a month ago.

Locals living nearby contradicted his side of things. Residents said the house appeared to be a harem. Witnesses noticed several girls aged under 20 years old come and go out of the millionaire’s harem every day.

One of the girls reported to the police that she saw the Thai-British girl living at the house but said she did not see whether Piti assaulted the girl or not.

According to a report on Channel 3, the Thai-British teenager returned home before the raid. Piti heard that the teen’s mother filed a complaint with the police so he reached out and told her to come and get her daughter at a petrol station near his house.

Piti was initially charged under Section 287/1 of the Criminal Law: possessing child pornography. He will face imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Police made known they are further investigating Piti’s actions in detail, adding he could face more charges if he is found having sexual intercourse with the girls.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution

A Thai mother turned to the Social Development and Human Security Ministry (M-Society) and police for help after learning that her 14-year-old half-Thai, half-British daughter turned to prostitution.

The 50 year old Naruemon (surname reserved) informed the Department of Special Investigation that her daughter, Nadia (alias) ran away from home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani on October 10.

Naruemon discovered from her friends that her daughter was staying at the house of a rich man who owned a construction company in Udon Thani. The identity of the man hasn’t been reported.

The friend told Naruemon that Nadia offered sex to the rich man for 500 baht a time and four of her friends did the same thing.

Naruemon revealed that she has one daughter and a son with her English husband, who has since died. She takes care of her children the best she can and has never had any financial problems.

Naruamon wants her daughter to come home. She has tried every avenue to make contact but her daughter has cut her off. She added she does not know why her daughter decided to behave like this.

According to the report on Siamrath, Naruemon visited the anti-human trafficking department under the M-Society yesterday to ask for help. The authorities told her that they would investigate and provide help to Nadia as soon as possible.