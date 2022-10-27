Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5

image

Published

on

image
Photo by Prab Laoharojanaphan Facebook, edited.

One Bangkok man really, really wanted a PS5. So badly that he was willing to go on a grueling weight-loss journey in order to earn it.

The man’s wife promised him that she would buy him a PS5 if he lost 10 kilograms. Prab rose to his wife’s challenge, and followed an intermittent fasting plan for four months. In that time, he lost 10 kilograms, as his wife had challenged him to.

In a Facebook post last week with over 100 shares, Prab shared his intermittent fasting tips for others wanting to trim their tummies. He wrote…

Start from 16-8, then gradually reduce meal timing to 18-6 and 20-4 respectively. Currently I alternate between 20-4 on one day and one meal per day on the next day.”

Prab recommended that people exercise by alternating between cardio and strength training. He also recommended that people eat 80% Keto, and 20% “treats” (when dining out with friends or other special occasions).

Prab concluded his post by recommending a book titled The Obesity Code – Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss, by Dr. Jason Fung. Prab wrote,

“We need a certain knowledge to understand complex causes of obesity and use that knowledge to create a strategy that fits our own body and lifestyle.”

Congrats, Prab. You earned that PS5.

