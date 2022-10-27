Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million

A Thai celebrity, businesswoman, trans rights activist, and beauty queen bought the Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million yesterday.

Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip is the first woman to own the company – formerly owned by Donald Trump – in its 71 year history.

Anne is a transgender woman famous in Thailand for starring in Project Runway and Shark Tank. She is the CEO and biggest shareholder of successful media conglomerate JKN Global Group. JKN produces shows and distributes media from abroad in Thailand such as documentaries and Bollywood dramas.

The company’s shares went up 10% yesterday upon its acquisition of Miss Universe Organisation.

After being bullied for identifying as a woman in an all-boys school in Thailand, Anne set up the Life Inspired For Transexual Foundation (LIFT) to advocate for the rights to dignity and opportunities for transgender people.

Anne posted on her Instagram account yesterday…

“Bring yourself into the positive harmony of the UNIVERSE and allow the 100% good energy into your life from now on.

“Yes, I own it all. I am the sole owner, finally, the universe is ours.”

The annual beauty pageant, which started 71 years ago, was co-owned by Donald Trump between 1996-2002. It is broadcast in 165 countries worldwide and has welcomed contestants from over 70 countries.

The new owner revealed that she wants the competition to capture more markets in Asia.

This year, the daughter of two Bangkok garbage collectors, Anna Seuangam-iam, won the Miss Universe Thailand crown. Anna will go on to represent Thailand in the Miss Universe 2022 contest which will be held in New Orleans, USA, in January.

