Brawl erupts on Karon Beach between tourists and local workers

Picture courtesy of joeysantini.com official website

A photo posted on a popular social media page in Phuket today ignited controversy after capturing a brawl on Karon Beach. The image depicted a group of Indian tourists in a physical altercation with local workers responsible for managing beach umbrellas.

The caption accompanying the post read: #Clashing! Brawl on Karon Beach, Karon Subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket province. A group of Indian tourists clashed with what appears to be local umbrella workers, possibly due to a misunderstanding. #SeaBoxing #Phuket.

The incident took place on Karon Beach, where one local was seen forcefully engaging with the tourists, throwing punches. This post rapidly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users.

Comments on the post ranged widely, with some criticising the free visa program and its impact on the quality of tourists. One user sarcastically remarked, “It was fierce in my hometown.” Another commented, “Slap them until they fall.”

Others turned their attention to the behaviour of Indian tourists.

“Some Indian outfits are really the best, I tell you from the heart of someone who works directly with tourists.”

Despite the fervent online discussion, many downplayed the incident, referring to it as merely a match.

Local reporters contacted Karon Police Station for more information. Police officials confirmed that, as of now, neither party involved has filed any formal complaints or pursued legal action.

The image and its viral spread have drawn significant attention, highlighting ongoing concerns about tourist behaviour and local tensions in popular tourist destinations like Phuket, reported the Phuket News.

In related news, a viral photo posted by influencer Toffee the Computer Repairing Ladyboy, showed a tourist stepping on a replica of the Buddha’s footprint at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, sparked online outrage. The image, taken two years ago, resurfaced due to a friend’s tag, leading to renewed criticism.