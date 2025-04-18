Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
58 1 minute read
Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance
Pictures courtesy of @priyareddybtiktok Instagram

Who needs a stage when the streets of Pattaya will do just fine? Two Indian women have taken the Internet by storm after a video of their impromptu dance performance on a Thai street went viral and the world can’t stop watching.

Decked out in traditional Indian attire, the duo lit up the streets of Pattaya with sheer joy, rhythm, and unapologetic confidence. Their energetic moves weren’t about choreography, they were about freedom, fun, and living in the moment. And the Internet was here for all of it.

The now-viral video was shared by Instagram user @priyareddybtiktok, showing the two middle-aged women dancing with flair and ease in broad daylight. One donned a sari while the other wore a salwar suit, adding a splash of vibrant culture to Thailand’s already colourful streets.

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Within just 24 hours, the clip had racked up over 5 million views and 100,000 likes, propelling the women into overnight social media stardom. Users from around the world flooded the comment section with admiration, praise, and love.

“It was their confidence that truly won hearts!” wrote one user. Another chimed in with, “Zindagi aise hi jeeni chahiye” – which translates to “Life should be lived like this.” Others hailed the women as “inspiring,” “bold,” and “a breath of fresh air” in a world obsessed with picture-perfect social media moments, reported the Times of India.

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance | News by Thaiger

In an age where most people stage, curate, and filter their content for likes, these two women did the complete opposite and it paid off. Their dance was raw, real, and radiated genuine joy, reminding us all that happiness doesn’t require a filter.

There’s something universally powerful about dancing, no matter your age, background, or where you are. It transcends language, borders, and even generations. This video is a perfect example of how joyful self-expression can go viral, not because it’s flashy, but because it’s real.

While they may not have set out to become influencers, these women have certainly influenced something far more important: the way we see freedom, joy, and self-confidence.

Latest Thailand News
Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion Business News

Geely does it: Chinese EV giant shifts gears with Thai expansion

3 seconds ago
Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance Pattaya News

Indian women steal the spotlight with viral Pattaya dance

10 minutes ago
Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back Bangkok News

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

22 minutes ago
Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region Thailand News

Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region

32 minutes ago
Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate Bangkok News

Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate

39 minutes ago
Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies Pattaya News

Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies

2 hours ago
Brake-ing news: Officials rebuild trust after German tourist crash Thailand News

Brake-ing news: Officials rebuild trust after German tourist crash

2 hours ago
Forestry worker dies in Udon Thani forest gun accident Thailand News

Forestry worker dies in Udon Thani forest gun accident

2 hours ago
Reckless BMW driver shifts blame in viral pickup pile-up crash Thailand News

Reckless BMW driver shifts blame in viral pickup pile-up crash

2 hours ago
Thief poses as monk to steal 300k baht from Ubon temple Thailand News

Thief poses as monk to steal 300k baht from Ubon temple

3 hours ago
Meth-ed up: Thai drug dealer gobbles stash, ends up in hospital Crime News

Meth-ed up: Thai drug dealer gobbles stash, ends up in hospital

3 hours ago
Teen girl&#8217;s leg trapped in drainage grate during Songkran festival Pattaya News

Teen girl’s leg trapped in drainage grate during Songkran festival

3 hours ago
Phuket braces for floods as emergency pumps deployed Phuket News

Phuket braces for floods as emergency pumps deployed

3 hours ago
Baht to the future: Thai currency eyes 33 mark as dollar dives Business News

Baht to the future: Thai currency eyes 33 mark as dollar dives

3 hours ago
Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Yasothon, northeast Thailand Thailand News

Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Yasothon, northeast Thailand

4 hours ago
Swedish man’s ‘explosive’ suitcase sparks airport chaos in Thailand Thailand News

Swedish man’s ‘explosive’ suitcase sparks airport chaos in Thailand

4 hours ago
Ex-councillor wins 90 million baht lottery jackpot in Chumphon Thailand News

Ex-councillor wins 90 million baht lottery jackpot in Chumphon

4 hours ago
Big splash: Thai swimming coach denies sexually assaulting trainee Thailand News

Big splash: Thai swimming coach denies sexually assaulting trainee

4 hours ago
Bangkok and 46 provinces brace for thunderstorms and heavy rain Bangkok News

Bangkok and 46 provinces brace for thunderstorms and heavy rain

4 hours ago
Tariff and away! Thailand backs ASEAN in showdown with Trump Thailand News

Tariff and away! Thailand backs ASEAN in showdown with Trump

4 hours ago
Moo-ving madness: Thai farmers in a flap over US beef plan Thailand News

Moo-ving madness: Thai farmers in a flap over US beef plan

5 hours ago
Phuket reports zero road deaths during Songkran so far Phuket News

Phuket reports zero road deaths during Songkran so far

20 hours ago
Lawmakers grill auditor over quake-hit billion-baht building collapse Bangkok News

Lawmakers grill auditor over quake-hit billion-baht building collapse

20 hours ago
Nestlé fights Thai court ban on Nescafé in bitter legal row Thailand News

Nestlé fights Thai court ban on Nescafé in bitter legal row

20 hours ago
Thai influencer apologises after wearing Islamic attire to promote pork Thailand News

Thai influencer apologises after wearing Islamic attire to promote pork

20 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 18, 2025
58 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region

Midnight quakes jolt northern Thailand and Myanmar region

32 minutes ago
Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate

Dead baby on street: Thai woman claims she mistook labour for urge to urinate

39 minutes ago
Thailand video news | Parliament investigates collapsed billion-baht building in Bangkok, Thai influencer &#8216;Uncle Tony&#8217; faces legal heat over pork video

Thailand video news | Parliament investigates collapsed billion-baht building in Bangkok, Thai influencer ‘Uncle Tony’ faces legal heat over pork video

1 hour ago
Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies

Pattaya boosts Songkran safety with drones and freebies

2 hours ago