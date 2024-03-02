Thai authorities dismantle illegal border communication networks

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A coordinated effort by the Thai Cyber Police, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has led to the successful crackdown on illegal communication networks along Thailand’s border. The operation, which took place today, March 2, resulted in the dismantling of illicit signal towers and the confiscation of thousands of unauthorized SIM cards, cutting off vital support to call centre gangs and financially backed criminal groups.

The collaborative operation was initiated after intelligence pointed to the establishment of call centre gangs and their supporting networks on neighbouring islands opposite Thailand’s Ranong province. These islands, identified as Koh Son, Koh Song, and Koh Koo, were found to be backed by financiers providing the technological means to facilitate their activities. The investigation and evidence-gathering process led to the pinpointing of various locations where illegal signal towers were erected and SIM boxes—a technology used to house electronic SIM cards—were installed.

The first location, an area near a pier in the Pak Nam sub-district of Ranong province, was found to house an illegal signal tower. A second similar setup was located next to a restaurant, and a third within a private residence, both in the same sub-district. Additionally, an installation site for SIM boxes and a distribution point for unauthorised SIM cards were discovered in the Bang Rin sub-district. Police were able to seize the equipment and pursue legal action against the perpetrators, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigation revealed a concentrated movement of call centre gangs and their networks along the border areas of Ranong province and neighbouring countries. Utilising specialised tools such as spectrum analyzers, the officials were able to track and analyse the spread of signals from multiple clandestine radio communication stations. These stations were illegally distributing internet and mobile phone signals to support the criminal groups’ operations across the border into Myanmar.

As a result of the findings, a concerted effort involving the Cyber Police unit from the NBTC and the DSI was launched to pursue and eradicate these gangs. Three illegal radio communication stations were apprehended, along with the seizure of related equipment, in violation of the Radio Communications Act and the Telecommunications Business Act. Moreover, the crackdown on ghost SIMs led to the apprehension of thousands of SIM cards in violation of the Act on the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crimes.

In the aftermath, the police dismantled and confiscated all unauthorised radio stations, SIM boxes, and SIM cards. The suspects were apprehended and handed over to investigative officers for legal proceedings. This operation effectively thwarted the gangs’ easy access to the internet and mobile phone signals.

Continuing the momentum, the police responsible for the border areas, in collaboration with relevant agencies, are committed to ongoing surveillance and law enforcement against similar criminal activities, ensuring a sustained effort to maintain the integrity of Thailand’s telecommunications infrastructure.