Euphoria Lounge showcase Bangkok’s trippy experience

Embark on a psychedelic odyssey at “Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out,” a captivating event that pays homage to Timothy Leary’s iconic 1960s psychedelic movement mantra. This immersive experience, presented by DREAMLAND TECHNO events group, is slated to transform Euphoria Lounge in Bangkok into a pulsating epicentre of psychedelic culture. Set above the Royal Queen Seeds shop in the bustling Asoke district, Euphoria Lounge serves as a verdant jungle oasis, offering a unique escape from the ordinary on Saturday, March 2.

Euphoria Lounge isn’t just another cannabis lounge; it’s a trendsetting haven that goes beyond being a simple extension of the Royal Queen Seeds dispensary. Venture upstairs and find yourself enveloped in an environment where neon lights intermingle with jungle-inspired decor, creating a visually stunning setting that’s perfect for making lasting memories. This event promises an unparalleled ambience for guests to revel in, backed by the hypnotic rhythms of premier Psytrance DJs, ensuring a night filled with rhythmic beats and expertly mixed cocktails.

This 100% psychedelic journey boasts a lineup of international and local talents, including @berry_linn from Myanmar, @f1rstpers0n.tunes from Thailand, and the enigmatic @davidenicolucci. They’re set to deliver an eclectic mix of Slow Psytrance, Psychedelic House, Psychedelic Downtempo, and PsyDub, taking the stage from 9:00 PM until the early hours of 2:00 AM.

Attendees can explore two distinct zones within the venue: a vibrant BAR / CLUB / DANCE area for those looking to lose themselves in music and movement, and a separate CHILL LOUNGE that promises a 420-friendly atmosphere for relaxation and socializing.

Ticketing and event details outline an accessible entry fee of 400 THB before midnight, increasing to 500 THB thereafter, with each admission including a choice of a complimentary drink or pre-roll to kickstart the evening. Doors open at 8:00 PM, with the musical journey commencing at 9:00 PM, ensuring a night filled with entrancing psychedelic vibes.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this mesmerizing night at Euphoria, where the spirit of the 1960s psychedelic movement is reborn in the heart of Bangkok. Join the event for an unforgettable exploration of sound, sight, and soul at “Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out.”

Press release