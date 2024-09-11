Thai Airways to take off from India’s Gaya Airport in October

Photo courtesy of Telegraph India

India’s Gaya International Airport is gearing up for a major transformation as international flight operations kick off on October 10, with Thai Airways (THAI) taking the lead. The boom is expected right after the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, a key period in Hindu traditions.

The Gaya Airport Authority has officially unveiled the flight schedule, THAI’s take-off on October 10 will be followed by Myanmar National Airlines on October 16, Myanmar Airways International on October 30, Bhutan Airlines on November 16, and Drukair on December 2. Notably, Myanmar Airways will fly six days a week, while the others will offer bi-weekly services. THAI is set to operate daily, ensuring a steady stream of visitors from Bangkok.

“Most international flights will commence in October.”

Gaya Airport Director, Bangjit Saha added that a total of 16 domestic and international flights will run from Gaya, starting on October 10 until March 29 next year.

According to the newly released schedule, THAI’s inaugural flight will land in Gaya at 12.40pm and depart at 1.40pm. Tourists from various countries, including China, Taiwan, Russia, and Germany, are expected to flock to Bodh Gaya, eager to explore this spiritual hub.

With international connections to over 18 destinations, including daily flights from IndiGo to Delhi and Kolkata, the airport is poised for a massive boost in tourism, reported News18.

In related news, Russian airline Aeroflot resumes direct flights to popular holiday destinations in Thailand, India, and Seychelles. This news will thrill jet-setters and sun-seekers looking to escape the chill. Starting September 13, Aeroflot will kick off its twice-weekly flights from Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo Airport to Phuket.

In other news, THAI continues to operate its fleet of Airbus A350s without any detected engine issues, affirmed THAI President Chai Eamsiri. This statement follows the disruption experienced by Cathay Pacific due to faulty engines on the same aircraft model. Chai confirmed that THAI’s Airbus A350s undergo regular inspections and maintenance, ensuring the fleet’s smooth operation.