Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc on Vietnam’s industrial heartland

Typhoon Yagi has crippled Vietnam’s northern industrial powerhouse, leaving factories flattened and global supply chains in peril. The most powerful storm to hit Asia this year made landfall last Saturday, September 7, but its destructive reach extended into today, with floods and landslides killing dozens and devastating vital infrastructure, including roads and power networks.

The storm’s wrath could have a significant knock-on effect, disrupting supply chains for major multinational companies exporting to North America, Europe, and beyond. Many factories have shut down, with some expected to take weeks to get back to full capacity.

Haiphong, a key coastal city, has been among the worst affected. A staggering 95% of businesses were initially shut, with partial operations only resuming yesterday. A report described the destruction:

“Many businesses had their roofs blown off, some walls collapsed, gates, fences, and sliding doors overturned. Water flooded into factories.”

In the Deep C industrial zones, which house 150 factories in Haiphong and Quang Ninh, 20 plants will be out of service for weeks. Bruno Jaspaert, head of Deep C, said power consumption is expected to remain one-third below normal for the foreseeable future, as firms scramble to rebuild. Among the hardest hit is Jupiter Logistics, co-owned by Japan Airlines, whose goods were flooded.

LG Electronics, also affected, resumed some operations, though their walls were crushed, and a flooded warehouse with refrigerators and washing machines suffered heavy losses.

“Many of them are gone with the wind,” lamented Calvin Nguyen of WeDo Forwarding.

Further inland, major industrial hubs such as Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang faced severe flooding, with more rain expected, threatening further delays to vital exports, reported Bangkok Post.

Further inland, major industrial hubs such as Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang faced severe flooding, with more rain expected, threatening further delays to vital exports, reported Bangkok Post.