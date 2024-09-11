Royal push for sustainable farming in East Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Phueng Luang Asawin Foundation has unveiled an ambitious plan to turn hundreds of rai in Huay Yai, East Pattaya, into a sustainable agricultural powerhouse.

Locals packed a community forum on Sunday, September 8 to hear the exciting details of a project that promises to revolutionise their livelihoods.

The foundation, established by Mom Chao Pansawali Kitiyakara, mother of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, is spearheading a massive initiative aimed at boosting local incomes through sustainable farming. The project will focus on crop rotation, vegetable cultivation, and economic crops, utilising several hundred rai of land.

But that’s not all – 25 rai will be set aside for a vibrant community market, allowing local farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers, further strengthening the region’s economy. The project also includes plans to upgrade public utilities in the land reform area, improving the quality of life for all involved.

Presiding over the forum, Praphat Yangthara, joined by prominent figures such as Wirat Joyjinda, President of the Pattaya City Motherland Fund Network, and senior naval officers, emphasised the project’s critical role.

“This initiative is about creating a self-sustaining agricultural community that benefits not just the residents but the entire region.”

Forum participants engaged in lively discussions about how to improve sustainable agricultural practices, ensuring the project’s long-term success, reported Pattaya Mail.

