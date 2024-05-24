IndiGo boosts Delhi-Phuket route, take off June 1

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

Starting June 1, IndiGo will double its weekly flights from Delhi to Phuket from seven to 14, in response to Thailand’s extension of visa-free stays for Indian citizens until November 11.

IndiGo, India’s premier low-cost airline, is enhancing its service with twice-daily flights, offering morning and evening departures. This increased frequency will provide greater flexibility and convenience for travellers planning their trips to Thailand’s most famous tourist island.

Thailand has extended its visa-free entry scheme for Indian and Taiwanese citizens, allowing a 30-day stay until May 11. Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales stated that the airline is pleased to add new flights on the Delhi-Phuket route, taking our frequencies from the current seven to 14 a week.

“These are in addition to our daily flights from Delhi to Bangkok.”

The competitive airfares on the Delhi-Phuket route make it an attractive option for budget-conscious travellers. Air India, a full-service airline, offers daily flights on an A320 with 161 seats, while IndiGo operates an A320 with 181 seats.

Starting June 1, IndiGo will ramp up to 14 flights a week. Budget airline fares start at around 8,981 Indian Rupees (approximately 3,900 baht), whereas full-service airlines quote fares starting at 13,989 Indian Rupees.

The airline will operate flight 6E 1075 taking off from Delhi at 9.35am and landing in Phuket at 3.40pm. A second flight, 6E 1076 jets off from the Indian capital at 4.40pm and arrives in Phuket at 7.45pm.

For the best deals, consider booking weekday flights, travelling during the off-season (May to October), and securing your tickets well in advance. Online travel agencies like Skyscanner, MakeMyTrip, and Expedia offer competitive pricing, reported TTR Weekly.

Fares typically average US$454 (approximately 16,000 baht) between January and May but drop significantly to an average of US$269 in August, rising gradually to US$308 by early November.

In related news, IndiGo announced the launch of daily nonstop flights between Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) starting February 26.