Soaring glamour: Thai Airways’ business class upgrade

Photo courtesy of Executive Traveller

Thai Airways (THAI) boasts an enviable array of long-range jets, but behind the glamour lies a tale of unexpected surprises for passengers.

Take THAI’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, where outdated 2-2-2 layouts clash with the modern 1-2-1 setup, leaving travellers feeling short-changed.

But salvation is on the horizon. THAI is gearing up for a monumental shift, with 45 cutting-edge Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners slated for delivery by 2027. This hefty order signals a farewell to ageing aircraft and a leap towards a sleek, fuel-efficient future.

Yet, the burning question remains: what will these new Dreamliners offer discerning passengers? With the clock ticking, the airline must soon finalise its business class design. And whispers suggest a paradigm shift towards opulent suites adorned with sliding privacy doors, 4K entertainment screens, and wireless charging – the epitome of modern luxury, reported Executive Traveller.

Could THAI join the elite league of airlines embracing the business plus revolution? This includes extra legroom, companion seats, and even chilled minibars in the front row of business class.

In related news, THAI International has realigned its Europe-bound flights to circumvent the Middle East following Iran’s onslaught on Israel. Concurrently, the Foreign Ministry has reported no immediate repercussions on Thai nationals in Iran and Israel.

THAI International President Chai Eamsiri confirmed that the airline has made minor alterations to some flight paths to evade the Middle East airspace. However, he assured me that the overall service remains unaffected.

In other news, THAI unveiled an ambitious summer schedule set to cover 61 global destinations, including Milan and Oslo. From March 31 to October 26, the airline is not just expanding its wings with a special focus on two brand-new destinations: the fashion capital of Milan and the scenic splendour of Oslo. This strategic expansion includes a significant increase in direct flights to Europe and a robust recovery of routes to China, marking a milestone in THAI’s post-Covid-19 resurgence.