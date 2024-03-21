THAI plans summer flights including Milan and Oslo

Photo courtesy of Netflights

Thai Airways International (THAI) unveiled an ambitious summer schedule set to cover 61 global destinations, including Milan and Oslo.

From March 31 to October 26, the airline is not just expanding its wings with a special focus on two brand-new destinations: the fashion capital of Milan and the scenic splendour of Oslo. This strategic expansion includes a significant increase in direct flights to Europe and a robust recovery of routes to China, marking a milestone in THAI’s post-Covid-19 resurgence.

Among the highlights, THAI’s intercontinental offerings now boast daily journeys to Munich, Istanbul, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Zurich, Paris, and Perth. Notably, flights to Frankfurt and London will take off twice daily, a testament to the high demand on these routes. The airline is also doubling down on its commitment to Australia with twice-daily flights to Melbourne and Sydney, and a daily service to Perth, ensuring travellers have ample choice for their Down Under adventures.

Starting July 1, the daily flights to the newly introduced Oslo and Milan will take off, opening up new avenues for travellers and cementing THAI’s presence in Europe.

On the regional front, THAI isn’t holding back either. With triple daily flights to Tokyo (Narita) and Seoul, twice daily to Tokyo (Haneda), Osaka, and Manila, and an increase in flights to Beijing and Shanghai starting July 2, Asia has never been more accessible, reported TTR Weekly.

Moreover, the airline will maintain a strong presence in Southeast Asia, with multiple daily and weekly flights to key cities including Singapore, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok’s domestic network, boasting nine daily flights to Phuket alone.

Photo courtesy of TTR

In related news, THAI gears up to grace the runways of Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) once again, starting April 1. With daily flights on the agenda, travellers are in for a treat as they embark on a journey of exploration and adventure.