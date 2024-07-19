Thai AirAsia X suspends Sydney-Bangkok route

Photo courtesy of Karryon Australia

Thai AirAsia X announced the suspension of its sole Australian route between Sydney and Bangkok, effective August 1. Despite the temporary halt, the airline assures it remains committed to the Australian market and plans a grand return in December with increased flights and enhanced connectivity.

The decision to suspend services was driven by fleet management and operation hub movement. As part of a strategic shift, Thai AirAsia X will relocate all operations back to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) from October 1, moving away from Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK).

To minimise disruption, Thai AirAsia X will reroute impacted Sydney-Bangkok flights via Kuala Lumpur, operated by AirAsia X Malaysia. Affected passengers can alter travel plans with free flight changes, flight credits worth the value of the flight plus 10%, or opt for full refunds. Notifications will be sent via email or SMS to direct bookers, while others should check their booking channels.

Thai AirAsia X previously ceased flights to Melbourne and Brisbane in May 2023 and April 2020 respectively, leaving Sydney as its only Australian operation since December 2022. The move to Don Mueang is aimed at leveraging the extensive AirAsia network for better connectivity and easier access to central Bangkok.

CEO Tassapon Bijleveld stated that the return of Thai AirAsia X to Don Mueang Airport is a homecoming.

“We will join the strong AirAsia network, with over 40% domestic market share in Thailand and a vibrant international network.”

Parent company AirAsia has been active in Australia and New Zealand, with new services from subsidiaries including Indonesia AirAsia’s Cairns-Bali route and AirAsia Malaysia’s flights to Perth. The group also plans to expand into Europe, North America, and Africa, reported Karryon.

In related news, Thai AirAsia announced a new route connecting Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport and Lampang, marking the airline’s 25th domestic destination in Thailand. Starting October 1, travellers can look forward to daily flights on this new route, operated by the airline’s trusty Airbus A320 aircraft.