Thai AirAsia flights between Bangkok & Lampang take off in October

Thai AirAsia announced a new route connecting Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) and Lampang, marking the airline’s 25th domestic destination in Thailand. Starting October 1, travellers can look forward to daily flights on this new route, operated by the airline’s trusty Airbus A320 aircraft.

Flight FD3923 will leave Bangkok (DMK) at 11.10am, touching down at Lampang Airport (LPT) by 12.20pm. The return journey, flight FD3924, will depart from Lampang at 12.50pm, landing back in Bangkok at 2.05pm. This new addition brings Thai AirAsia’s domestic route total to 34, facilitating over 612 flights weekly and connecting every corner of the country.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya shared his enthusiasm.

“The demand for domestic routes has continued to rise, and AirAsia is matching the growth by continuing to connect the dots across Thailand.

“In the first half of 2024, the average load factor for domestic flights at Thai AirAsia was 90% thanks to both domestic travellers and international visitors who make AirAsia their preferred mode of transportation to explore the Kingdom. With the Lampang Airport expansion now complete, we look forward to being of service to guests from both cities from October 1.”

To celebrate this launch, Thai AirAsia is offering a promotional fare with one-way tickets starting at just 990 baht for travel between October 1 and March 29 next year. This special deal is available until July 28, subject to availability, reported Travel News Asia.

Terms and conditions apply.

In related news, AirAsia is bringing a cinematic inflight experience to selected cinemas across India. This partnership with Qube Cinemas aims to showcase the airline’s diverse and unique destinations as part of the movie-going experience.

Over the next six months, more than 130 cinemas across 12 cities will feature this immersive experience, offering movie-goers the chance to win flights to any destination in AirAsia’s extensive network.

In other news, Indonesia AirAsia has launched two international routes from Denpasar, Bali, to Phuket in Thailand, and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia. This strategic move aims to boost Indonesia’s tourism by enhancing air connectivity.

