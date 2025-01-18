Thai actress Tangmo’s brother questions reenactment accuracy

Thai actress Tangmo’s brother questions reenactment accuracy
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Daisak Dechjob, the brother of late actress Tangmo Nida, recently expressed his frustrations as he attended a reenactment of his sister’s accident.

The reenactment, held at the Pibulsongkram Pier, attempted to portray the events leading to Tangmo’s fall from a boat into the Chao Phraya River on February 24, 2022, which resulted in her untimely death. The event featured contestants from the Miss Grand beauty pageant playing the role of Tangmo.

After the reenactment, all six women who participated expressed scepticism about the idea that Tangmo would have urinated at the back of the boat. They also noted that none of them were harmed by the boat’s propeller during the reenactment.

The reenactment prompted responses from Tanupat Lerttawe and Wisapat Manomairat, alongside lawyer Pornsak Wiphasaphanont, who challenged the accuracy of the portrayal. Tanupat, also known as Por, stated that the reenactment did not align with the testimony given by Wisapat in court. According to Wisapat’s account, Tangmo held onto the seat for over 10 seconds before falling into the propeller area while urinating.

Thai actress Tangmo's brother questions reenactment accuracy | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Wisapat dismissed the reenactment as mere entertainment, asserting that it did not reflect the facts she had previously outlined in court. She remained confident about the legal proceedings, stating that minor details of the incident were overlooked in the reenactment.

Tangmo’s brother, Daisak, accompanied by his wife and daughter, visited the Pibulsongkram Pier yesterday, January 16, to observe the reenactment. Daisak, dressed in black, posted a message on his personal Facebook page expressing his sorrow and anger:

“Every time I come here, I feel sad, depressed, and full of hatred towards all of them.”

The reenactment involved five Miss Grand contestants simulating the fall from the boat seven times. Despite their involvement, none believed the actress would have urinated at the boat’s stern. Wisapat criticised the reenactment as a dramatisation, while Por highlighted the discrepancies between the trial testimonies and the reenactment’s direction. The six women detailed their experiences during the reenactment, sharing disbelief about the likelihood of Tangmo’s actions and mentioning mysterious sounds they encountered, reported KhaoSod.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tangmo’s death: 4 suspects stand firm in innocence ahead of verdict

Four suspects in the death of renowned Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong visited Nonthaburi Provincial Court today, November 7, to plead their innocence for the last time before the court delivers its verdict.

The lifeless body of the famous Thai actress, Tangmo, was found on February 26, 2022, at Phibun Songkhram Pier along the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. Tangmo died after going on a boat trip with six friends and her manager on February 24 including:

  • Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat (Tangmo’s friend and primary manager)
  • Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat (transwoman manager)
  • Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit (boat owner)
  • Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun (unlicensed boat driver)
  • Nitas “Job” Kiratisoonthisathorn (mutual friend)

The friends sought help from the police and rescue team at around 10.40pm that night, claiming that Tangmo fell off the boat and went missing. The rescue team, along with Thai celebrities, family, and friends, spent over 40 hours searching for Tangmo until the afternoon of February 26, when Tangmo’s older brother spotted her body.

Tangmo’s death became a major topic of interest, sparking multiple theories about the cause of her death. Sand revealed to the media that Tangmo urinated at the back of the boat and accidentally fell into the river. Everyone on the boat admitted to drinking alcohol but insisted that they were not drunk.

As the group of friends did not immediately report the incident to the police, some people pointed fingers at them and suspected them of being involved in the actress’s death.

Another Thai man, Pheem “Em” Dharmatheerasanee, later became involved in the case as he allegedly advised the group on how to avoid legal charges after the accident.

Confident in innocence

Both the public and officials searched for evidence that could explain the cause of Tangmo’s death. Almost every security camera along their boat route was reviewed, and netizens scoured all the actress’s social media posts to uncover the cause of the tragic accident. However, no concrete evidence was found.

As of now, the cause of Tangmo’s death remains a topic of controversy, and legal proceedings against those involved are ongoing.

Police issued different legal charges against the six suspects. The primary charge against those on the boat is committing reckless acts causing the death of another person. The penalty for this offence is imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Two men on the boat, Por and Robert, eventually admitted to reckless conduct that caused Tangmo’s death while the other four suspects denied all the allegations made against them.

Today, November 7, the Nonthaburi Provincial Court summoned the four suspects who denied the allegations including Gatick, Sand, Job, and Em for the final examination before the court’s verdict.

Sand was the only person to give an interview with the media before entering the court. She insisted that she was not reckless and was confident in her innocence. However, she acknowledged that she could not predict the court’s decision and did not want to interfere with the legal process.

The schedule for the release of the court’s verdict in Tangmo’s case has not yet been set.

On February 24 of last year and this year, Tangmo’s fans continued to place her pictures and flowers at Phibun Songkhram Pier in remembrance of her death. Some left messages for Tangmo, wishing her happiness wherever she may be.

