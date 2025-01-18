Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery

Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A former police officer sharing a lottery ticket with a restaurant owner led to an unexpected windfall as the pair won the first prize in the Thai government lottery, securing 12 million baht. The joyous occasion took place at a restaurant by the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province, where the lucky ticket was shared.

The winning lottery number 807779 was drawn for yesterday’s draw, January 17, and the news quickly spread. Reporters visited the restaurant, Larb Goi Yai Lae, located in Ban That Phanom, Mueang That Phanom district. There, 68 year old restaurant owner Bunlom proudly displayed her winning ticket worth 6 million baht amid celebrations from family and friends.

Bunlom recounted that two days before the lottery draw, a former police officer named Khem visited her restaurant. During the visit, Khem, who often dines at the restaurant, shared one of his two lottery tickets with her. Despite Khem’s financial struggles, which led to his dismissal from home and becoming homeless, Bunlom empathised with him. She was moved by his circumstances, as she herself had lost her husband and had two children, and thus she shared the ticket with him.

On the day of the lottery draw, Bunlom was watching television with her granddaughter at the restaurant. Initially, she thought she had only won the two-digit prize, as the last two numbers matched. However, upon a closer look by her granddaughter, they discovered that they had indeed won the full six-digit prize with the number 807779. Overcome with joy, Bunlom embraced her relatives.

Following the win, Bunlom and Khem reported the victory to Surasak Singhkha, a deputy police inspector at That Phanom Police Station. Bunlom plans to fulfil her lifelong dream by donating 1 million baht to a Kathin Buddhist ceremony, while the remaining 5 million baht will be used to support her children’s business ventures, reported KhaoSod.

