Crime
Tangmo: 2nd autopsy report finds ’22 small wounds’ on legs
Forensics experts have found “22 small wounds” on the legs of drowned Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, according to the report from a second autopsy, which was conduct several weeks ago at the request of her mother. However, pathologists did not find any face or head wounds, broken teeth or fractured bones, as was earlier reported by an emergency responder.
The Justice Ministry’s Central Institute of Forensic Science, or CIFS, disclosed their findings at a press conference on Thursday, where they addressed the 11 points of suspicion that the mother had raised, which led her to call for the second report. Pathologists from the institute conducted the additional examination under supervision of a senate panel of forensic experts on March 17.
The latest postmortem mainly focussed on the 11 specific points of concern. In their report, the CIFS were able to address most of the mother’s concerns, the justice minister’s secretary confirmed. But because of the condition of the actress’ remains, pathologists were unable to draw clear conclusions regarding a few points.
Pathologists maintained that the first autopsy was adequately conducted at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine. Moreover, the second examination was helpful in addressing the mother’s suspicions, most of which have been dispelled in light of the report, which confirmed that the initial autopsy was conducted thoroughly and did not exclude any significant findings.
The full report was given only to the mother who requested it, though police would also be able to obtain a copy upon request. For now, the CIFS have released these findings…
• No traces of head wounds
• No face wounds found
• No neck wounds to suggest strangulation
• Burn wound on chest was examined
• Reports were made regarding the 22 cuts to the legs and wounds on the joints
• No wounds found on her back
• Reports were made on wind pipe and genitals
• Fingernails were clipped for reexamination
• Clothing on body was different from first autopsy
Besides the 22 small wounds found on the actress’ legs, there were no other major variation in the reports of the two autopsies, according to lawyer Decha Kittivittayanan, who attended the press conferences. As for whether the new findings were helpful to the ongoing case, he said he would need to consult with the investigating police. Regarding the 22 leg wounds, he said he would consult forensics experts.
The popular Thai actress was traveling on a speedboat with five other people on the night of February 24, when she fell into the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi and drowned under mysterious circumstance. Since then, police have yet to draw clear conclusions about what caused the actress to fall overboard.
The case has drawn ceaseless coverage in Thai media, with netizens promoting countless suspicions online, while increasing public distrust in the police’s ability to bring justice swiftly. The doubting public has hotly debated why Tangmo’s “friends” did not come to her rescue and why they left the scene of the crime so quickly, among many other suspicious details.
Notably, the five witnesses have given conflicting testimonies about what happened that night, resulting in the use of polygraph tests. Police have accused the witnesses of giving false statements and negligence leading to death. But so far, only two people, the boat owner and the skipper have been charged — with operating an unlicensed vessel and negligence leading to death, both of which are relatively light charges.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket man wins 18 million baht from lottery, plans to pay off debts
Thailand’s finance ministry closes 2 insurance firms, Covid-19 claims
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to request new entry rules
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Thailand International Motor Expo 2022
American arrested in Bangkok for alleged 3 million baht fraud
Thai swimmer recovering after being ‘speared’ by Needlefish in Trat
Tangmo: 2nd autopsy report finds ’22 small wounds’ on legs
Will Smith steps down from the ‘Oscars’ Academy
Thailand News Today | Questions over accuracy of daily covid numbers
UKRAINE UPDATES: EU’s Metsola visits Kyiv; Russia blocks aid from Mariupol; Russian oil depot attacked
Villagers pay homage to giant mango in central Thailand
90 year old woman in Thailand dies from wasp attack
30,000 travellers entered Indonesia between January to February
9 of Thailand’s restaurants ranked on “Asia’s 50 Best” list, all in Bangkok
Cheers! Chiang Mai restaurants can now serve alcohol until 11pm
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s Tourism sector demands full reopening
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs
Thai government unleashes the fear machine for Songkran – OPINION
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security
Doing it alone: Surin province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
- Destinations3 days ago
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
- Exclusive2 days ago
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
- Crime3 days ago
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
- Property4 days ago
Unsold properties saturate Thailand real estate market, may breach 1 trillion baht
- Crime2 days ago
Tangmo: Mom requests to end senate probe, sack Dr. Pornthip
- Thailand1 day ago
Tourist impaled in the neck by needlefish while swimming at Thailand beach
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign man’s gold necklace stolen while filming video in Bangkok’s Asoke
Recent comments: