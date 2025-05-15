Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims

Monastic scandal sparks nationwide debate over accountability and faith

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
58 1 minute read
Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The abbot of Wat Rai Khing appeared at the Central Investigation Bureau to assert his innocence concerning allegations of embezzling 300 million baht from the temple and online gambling. This development follows news that legal action was imminent.

Today, May 15, at 10am, Phra Dhammavachiranuvat (Yaem Kittintharo), abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom, along with his lawyer and accompanying monks, met with Deputy Commissioner Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Commander Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertpab, and Commander of the Anti-Corruption Division Police Major General Prasong Chalermmpun.

The meeting aimed to demonstrate his willingness to cooperate after learning he faced charges of corruption and embezzlement.

The investigation began after the Crime Suppression Division received complaints about the abbot’s alleged embezzlement to fund online gambling. Undercover agents were deployed to the temple for over eight months, ultimately confirming the accusations against Phra Dhammavachiranuvat.

Related Articles

The scheme reportedly involved transferring funds from the temple’s bank account to his account, then to a woman identified as a gambling network broker. She would subsequently transfer the money to online gambling websites, specifically for baccarat games.

An investigation into the financial transactions from 2021 onwards revealed multiple transfers totalling over 300 million baht (US$8.9 million) to his account.

Additionally, connections between his bank account and various online gambling networks showed transactions amounting to at least 500 million baht (US$14.7 million), linked to gambling activities.

As funds in the temple’s account dwindled, Phra Dhammavachiranuvat allegedly began borrowing money from senior monks at other temples, with loans ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of baht.

The broker, a significant player in this case, has been identified as a key figure in the embezzlement. Her role extended to managing financial routes for various online gambling businesses.

Late last year, she was arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau for her involvement with the LAGALAXY911 network but was released on bail pending trial, reported KhaoSod.

Wat Rai Khing is a historic and important temple in Nakhon Pathom, serving as a spiritual centre for locals. It remains a popular destination for both Thai and international tourists seeking blessings and paying respects regularly.

Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand Crime News

Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand

11 seconds ago
Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims Crime News

Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims

6 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow Business News

Thailand’s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow

11 minutes ago
Suspected fake chicken eggs cause alarm in Nong Khai Thailand News

Suspected fake chicken eggs cause alarm in Nong Khai

14 minutes ago
Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations Crime News

Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations

29 minutes ago
Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop Crime News

Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop

38 minutes ago
Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe Tourism News

Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe

47 minutes ago
Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok Bangkok News

Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

56 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station Thailand News

Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

1 hour ago
Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting Koh Samui News

Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting

2 hours ago
Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network Bangkok News

Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network

2 hours ago
Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander Thailand News

Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander

2 hours ago
Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao&#8217;s Ta Takiab district Thailand News

Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

2 hours ago
Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia Thailand News

Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia

2 hours ago
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase Road deaths

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

3 hours ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients Thailand News

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

4 hours ago
Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence Thailand News

Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence

4 hours ago
Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted Phuket News

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

5 hours ago
Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover Bangkok News

Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

5 hours ago
Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection Thailand News

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

5 hours ago
Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs Pattaya News

Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

5 hours ago
Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river Thailand News

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok&#8217;s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe

Bangkok’s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe

1 week ago
Former abbot in Si Racha faces indecent conduct charges

Former abbot in Si Racha faces indecent conduct charges

2 weeks ago
Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

2 weeks ago
Political hurdles threaten Thailand’s casino legislation

Political hurdles threaten Thailand’s casino legislation

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x