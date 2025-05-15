Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims

The abbot of Wat Rai Khing appeared at the Central Investigation Bureau to assert his innocence concerning allegations of embezzling 300 million baht from the temple and online gambling. This development follows news that legal action was imminent.

Today, May 15, at 10am, Phra Dhammavachiranuvat (Yaem Kittintharo), abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom, along with his lawyer and accompanying monks, met with Deputy Commissioner Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Commander Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertpab, and Commander of the Anti-Corruption Division Police Major General Prasong Chalermmpun.

The meeting aimed to demonstrate his willingness to cooperate after learning he faced charges of corruption and embezzlement.

The investigation began after the Crime Suppression Division received complaints about the abbot’s alleged embezzlement to fund online gambling. Undercover agents were deployed to the temple for over eight months, ultimately confirming the accusations against Phra Dhammavachiranuvat.

The scheme reportedly involved transferring funds from the temple’s bank account to his account, then to a woman identified as a gambling network broker. She would subsequently transfer the money to online gambling websites, specifically for baccarat games.

An investigation into the financial transactions from 2021 onwards revealed multiple transfers totalling over 300 million baht (US$8.9 million) to his account.

Additionally, connections between his bank account and various online gambling networks showed transactions amounting to at least 500 million baht (US$14.7 million), linked to gambling activities.

As funds in the temple’s account dwindled, Phra Dhammavachiranuvat allegedly began borrowing money from senior monks at other temples, with loans ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of baht.

The broker, a significant player in this case, has been identified as a key figure in the embezzlement. Her role extended to managing financial routes for various online gambling businesses.

Late last year, she was arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau for her involvement with the LAGALAXY911 network but was released on bail pending trial, reported KhaoSod.

Wat Rai Khing is a historic and important temple in Nakhon Pathom, serving as a spiritual centre for locals. It remains a popular destination for both Thai and international tourists seeking blessings and paying respects regularly.