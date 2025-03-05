DHL delivers electrifying future for Thailand: Charges up EV plans

Picture courtesy of Wilipedia

In a daring move set to shake up the logistics scene, renowned global courier DHL has unveiled its ambitious Strategy 2030 for Thailand with a zesty focus on the booming electric vehicle (EV) sector, spare parts service, and cross-border e-commerce.

The master plan is poised to transform Thailand into a pivotal regional hub amidst the swirling challenges of global trade, promising a jolt to supply chain resilience in the Asia-Pacific.

DHL Express Thailand chief Herbert Vongpusanachai revealed his enthusiasm behind the company’s latest stratergy.

“DHL Group sets forth its Strategy 2030 in accelerating sustainable growth that addresses changes in future global megatrends and capitalises on growth opportunities.”

DHL’s strategy is underpinned by five crucial megatrends set to turbocharge Thailand’s economy: global trade, e-commerce, sustainability, digitalisation, and the changing workforce.

Using its expansive global footprint and local know-how, DHL is ready to ride the wave of geographic tailwinds, adjusting to shifts in trade lanes, supply chain diversity, and the rapid ascent of emerging companies worldwide.

Herbert pointed to ripe cross-border e-commerce prospects spanning from Thailand to Southeast Asia and beyond, with intra-Asia parcel shipments soaring by 6%. He urged Thailand’s SMEs to jump into export opportunities rather than fall prey to cut-price foreign competitors.

With its sprawling network across 220 countries and territories, DHL is strategically placing Thailand as a high-voltage global trade hub. The plan includes empowering local businesses to seize international opportunities while championing sustainability, aided by innovative solutions like their GoGreen Plus service.

Steve Walker, chief executive of the DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, shed light on Thailand’s supply chain prowess, emphasising its dominance in the EV, technology, and manufacturing sectors, further strengthened by a robust home-grown retail market.

Walker asserted DHL’s unyielding commitment to powering customer growth and supply chain superiority in the Land of Smiles for years to come.

Walker also noted that though Vietnam and Indonesia often steal the spotlight for supply chain diversification, Thailand’s sturdier manufacturing foundation in auto and electronics grants it a competitive edge. As major players like the US, China, Japan, and the EU steer growth, the UK also emerges as a tantalising prospect for Thai businesses.

Turning a new page in sustainability, DHL is planning its inaugural renewable energy warehouse in Thailand this year. The logistics behemoth is funnelling significant investment into sustainable warehouse development and intends to boost its EV fleet by a whopping 300% in the next three years.

Multimodal network

Vincent Yong, who steers the ship as managing director of DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, revealed more on the ambitious plans.

“The recent launch of the DHL International Multimodal Hub at Suvarnabhumi Airport marks a transformative milestone in Thailand’s logistics landscape. As Thailand positions itself as ASEAN’s key EV manufacturing hub by 2025, our solutions, such as our integrated multimodal network, will help support the nation’s ambitions.”

With Thailand dangling enticing incentives to lure foreign EV manufacturers, DHL positions the country as a prime Southeast Asian spot for electrifying vehicle production. Encompassing the entire EV supply chain, DHL’s solutions are set to propel Thailand towards hitting its ambitious target of 30% EV production by 2030.

Meanwhile, DHL eCommerce has hit the gas on its green mission, deploying EVs on shuttle routes connecting Bangkok depots and gearing up to roll out electric linehaul trucks on short-distance hauls by Q2 of this year. The division also plans to convert half of its Bangkok-based last-mile fleet to EVs within a mere two years, reported Bangkok Post.

Kiattichai Pitpreecha, the South East Asia chief for DHL eCommerce, underscored the explosive growth trajectory of Thailand’s e-commerce sector.

While online sales currently account for just 15% of the retail pie, they’re expanding at exhilarating double-digit rates. According to the Thailand E-Commerce Association, the e-commerce market value is set to shoot up from US$26.5 billion (about 945 billion baht) in 2023 to a staggering US$32 billion (around 1.14 trillion baht) this year, marking a stunning 21% surge over just two years.