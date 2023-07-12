Teen suspect holds up Thai convenience store in chilling late-night robbery

Picture courtesy of ข่าวด่วนไทยรัฐ Facebook.

A lone thief pulled out a knife and held a convenience store in Bangkok hostage, demanding an employee hand over the takings with a chilling warning…

“Hand over the cash and you won’t get hurt.”

The suspect fled the scene with a cash haul of 5,000 baht (US$144). Police are now scanning CCTV footage to catch the perpetrator who strode into the store just before 2am today.

Assistant District Investigator Kiriek Boonmongkol reported the crime, soon joined by Anan Worasat, Station Manager at Bang Khen Station, along with other investigating officers from the district. The incident took place at a convenience store situated nearby a BTS Skytrain Forest Department Station.

Rattled and frightened, the 24 year old store employee recounted the shocking series of events. He and another female colleague were at the store when a thin, teenage-looking individual, around 170 centimetres tall, wearing a long-sleeved black jacket and jeans, walked in. The individual’s face was obscured by a face mask, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect initially enquired about magic medicine. After being informed that the store did not carry such an item, he exited the store briefly. He re-entered approximately 20 minutes later and pointed a 10-centimetre long sharp knife at the employees, demanding they hand over all the cash with the ominous threat.

With his heart racing, the store clerk quickly took all the cash from the drawer, including customer change, which roughly counted up to 5,000 baht.

Upon receiving the cash, the suspect quickly fled the scene, disappearing on a motorbike with an unknown model and plate number parked approximately 10 metres away. He sped off in the direction of Phaholyothin Road. The shaken clerk then swiftly informed the store manager before alerting the police.

Preliminary theories from the police suggest that the suspect may have been a local teen. Investigation teams are currently checking internal surveillance footage and tracking the suspect’s escape route. The pursuit of legal proceedings against the perpetrator is underway.