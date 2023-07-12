Thunderstorms forecast: Heavy rainfall to sweep across 40% of Thailand, including Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Freepik

The Meteorological Department warned that Thailand will continue to experience thunderstorms, predicting that 40% of the territory, including Bangkok, will be hit by heavy rainfall.

A southwesterly monsoon that currently covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is causing these downpours. Accordingly, in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach about 1 metre high. In areas affected by thunderstorms, they may reach between 1 and 2 metres. Seafarers in these regions are therefore advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas undergoing thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow reports that different parts of the country will have varying intensities of rain and thunderstorms, reported Sanook.

The northern region, most notably in provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, and Kamphaeng Phet, will have thunderstorms covering 40% of its area. The minimum temperature here will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be between 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. A southwest wind will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeast, particularly in provinces such as Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Nakhon Ratchasima, will encounter thunderstorms in 30% of the area. Temperatures will vary from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 35 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest. Winds will move southwest at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region, especially Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom, and Saraburi provinces, will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the territories. The minimum temperature will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will reach 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. A southwest wind will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region, particularly the provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, will face thunderstorms in 40% of its territories. This includes the sea, where the waves will reach about one metre high, and in regions affected by thunderstorms, one to two metres. The lowest temperature is estimated between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest between 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds will be blowing at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour.

In the southern region, both the east and west coasts will see thunderstorms in 40% of the area. On the east coast, Petchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces will be most affected, expecting temperatures between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 34 to 36 degrees Celsius at their highest. Winds will move southwest at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour.

On the west coast, Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket provinces are the areas to be impacted the most with minimum temperatures varying between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and maximum between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour and the sea will experience waves about one metre high. However, in areas affected by thunderstorms, waves may reach between one and two metres high.

Thunderstorms forecast predict heavy rainfall in Bangkok and its vicinities across 40% of the area. The lowest temperature will range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius, while the highest will range between 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. A southwest wind will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.