The pinkest restaurants and cafes in Bangkok for a Barbie-themed night out

Turn on your screen, scroll through the internet; it’s impossible to not notice that the world is going pink – all thanks to the upcoming Barbie movie by Greta Gerwig. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie is set to hit cinemas in Bangkok on 19 July. But the fun isn’t just in watching trailers and waiting for release day. If you’ve ever wanted to live in Barbieland, this is your golden (or should we say, pink) opportunity. Below, we’ve compiled the best pink cafes and restaurants in Bangkok where you can embrace your inner Barbie or release those Ken-ergy!

Paradise Lost

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 01:00

Address: 865 Rama I Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Kick-starting our list of the pink cafes and restaurants in Bangkok is none other than Paradise Lost, that could easily be a hotspot in Barbie's universe. Taking fun to new heights, literally, this rooftop cradle of colour is perched atop the stylish Siam@Siam Design Hotel in the heart of Bangkok. Once the sun dips below the horizon, Paradise Lost comes to life. Vibrant colours burst out from every corner, converting the rooftop bar into a bustling social hub. The multi-level venue decked in eye-grabbing designs rivals the spectacular 360-degree view it offers of the Bangkok skyline; it's not just a feast for your stomach, but an aesthetic heaven too!

The choices on offer, be it cocktails, wines, or beers, they all promise to keep the toast and cheer alive throughout the night. The unique, tropical concoctions on the menu add an extra zing, aiming to captivate tantalise your taste buds. Their innovative spins on classic dishes only enhance the complete dining experience, ensuring every bite is as memorable as the last. Under the glow of electric lights, amidst an eclectic mix of music and effervescent vibes, you'll surely have a gala time at this chic rooftop haunt. Just remember to book in advance to secure your spot. Just remember to snag your reservation before heading over so you can get the best table. After all, why settle for less when you can enjoy the best?

Mia Bangkok

Opening hours: Tuesday – Friday, 17:00 – 23:00; Saturday – Sunday, 12:00 – 14:00 and 17:00 – 23:00

Address: 30 Attha Kawi 1 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Fasten your fancy frills and make your way to our second Barbie-approved spot, the glamorous Mia Restaurant! The reigns of this elegant abode rest in the hands of the dynamic duo, Chefs Pongcharn ‘Top’ Russell and Michelle Goh, leading it straight to the apex of Bangkok’s fine dining scene. Both chefs are famed for their magical melding of European influences with Asian ingredients, which they’ve picked up from their stints at Michelin-starred eateries across the globe.

Tucked away in the serenity of Sukhumvit Soi 26, Mia unfolds across two contemporary levels. With three distinctive dining rooms to choose from – the Colour Room, Dark Room, and Floral Room – Mia crafts a versatile dining experience like no other. The best dining room for a Barbie-themed night out is, obviously, the Floral Room.

Imbued with the charm of blush pink walls and delicate blossoms, the Floral Room arguably channels a certain iconic elegance that’s soulful yet youthful. It’s as if you’re dining in Barbie’s own elegant parlour!

At Mia, the celebration isn’t merely about aesthetics, but the harmonious symphony of flavour that accompanies it. Prepare your palate for a whirlwind of modern European fare with a hint of Asian piquancy. You can choose from the flavourful ‘Taste of Mia’ available in 5 or 7 courses. Each one catered for everyone including vegan and vegetarian diners.

And what’s a grand feast without fine wine? Mia’s impressive wine list stands ready to elevate your dining experience.

Baby Bar Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 23:00

Address: Craftsman Hotel 1st Floor, 34-36 Soi Phahonyothin, 11 Phahonyothin Road, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Cue the spotlight on the third awe-inspiring venue in our pink cafes and restaurants hit-list in Bangkok; the mesmerising Baby Bar. Imagine a plush, poolside retreat, drenched in shades of flirtatious peachy pink. All those stand in delightful contrast to the hotel’s robust, wood-clad masculinity. Baby Bar is a splendid oasis that seamlessly transitions from a charming café by day to a vibrant bar at night. Designed with an art-deco influence, Baby Bar dazzles visitors with its playful architectural elements. From curves gracefully intersecting with lines and deep pink doors reminiscent of fire stations to the glowing orbs suspended on elegant bronze arms. Every corner of this idyllic nook is an Instagrammable paradise. Oft compared to the sophistication of Barbie’s dream house, Baby Bar envelops you in a bewitching nostalgia that recalls the soft, edgy dynamism of the ’90s. Now let’s talk about the fabulous fare that this buzzing joint serves. Expect a delightful tornado of Thai dishes with a twist, ranging from light snacks like crispy gyo topped with flavourful kani miso dip to more substantial numbers like the lip-smacking lobster salsa. To accompany your delectable eats, Baby Bar dishes out a range of signature cocktails. These include the charming ‘Baby shower’, a fine blend of gin, lychee liqueur, Midori, lime, egg white, pineapple, and flower blossom. To add a bit of rhythm to your evening, the bar offers an ever-changing soundtrack. They oscillate between soulful tunes, electronic riffs, Britpop, and jazz. Fridays are made extra special with live bands serenading the crowd with catchy pop melodies.

Cafe Thieves & Bar

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 12:00 – 20:00

Address: 40, 25 Ekkamai 12 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Get ready for a tickled pink experience as we introduce the fourth hotspot on our list of pink cafes and restaurants in Bangkok: Café Thieves & Bar. Nestled in the serene nooks of Ekkamai Soi 12, this American-style diner cafe lets you succumb to a wave of whimsical nostalgia reminiscent of sparkling ’50s glamour. This venue is definitely too cool for any school, but perfect for your Barbie-themed explorations. Adorned primarily in pink hues and vivid green, with a melange of plush indoor flora, backlit vintage mirrors, and charming booth seating, Café Thieves & Bar does a fantastic rendition of a retro American diner. It’s a photo-worthy setting, right from the moment you notice its alluring cinema-style lightbox sign illuminating the Venetian green façade. Throughout the day, Café Thieves & Bar effortlessly dances between roles, turning from a bustling coffee shop into a lively bar. Begin your day or afternoon with their heart-warming range of breakfast delights. These include pancake stacks lathered in all the good stuff, and scrumptiously dressed Caprese salads. Each meticulously prepared with top-notch ingredients. As the sun bows out, ascend upstairs to a rhythmic concoction of lively music and exquisite cocktails. Within the warmth of the vintage-style ambiance, delight in an upscale gastronomical affair with dinner specials like the show-stopping Thieves’ Cheeseburger or the crispy, mouthwatering soft-shell crab pasta.

Sretsis Parlour

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00

Address: Central Embassy, Level 2 Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

A brainchild of the innovative team behind Thai fashion brand Sretsis, Sretsis Parlour is where old-school charm meets delightful eats, creating an enticing retreat for all. Inside, a delightful world of flowery charm awaits, brought to life by acclaimed British interior designer House of Hackney. Lush carpets, custom-made wallpapers, and fancy decorations create a setting that showcases the heart and soul of the Sretsis brand.

The absolute gem of this elegant place is The Swan Room. It’s a private spot filled with inviting elegance and bathed in pleasant hues of pink. Making you feel like you’ve stepped into Marie Antoinette’s extravagant dressing rooms, this secluded room delights everyone with its feminine charm and pleasing appeal.

But it’s not just about the looks. Sretsis Parlour also serves up a yummy selection of savouries, sweets, and teas. You can enjoy their signature layered cakes packed with amazing flavours and a hint of fun. If you prefer something lighter, go for their flour-and-sugar-free treats. And let’s not forget their impressive take on Thai favourites, a balancing act between tradition and a fresh new spin.

And that’s the end of our list of pink cafes and restaurants in Bangkok. Whether you want to live out your childhood Barbie dream life, capture some Barbie-themed IG posts, or simply seeking a flamboyantly colourful night out, these places are perfect!

