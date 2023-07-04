Thai teen boy’s quick-thinking potentially saves life in suspected suicide attempt

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A dramatic incident unfolded at around noon yesterday when a 16 year old girl attempted to commit suicide by leaping from a three-storey school building in Non Din Daeng, Buriram province. Luckily, a male student, also in Year 9, who was nearby playing games, rushed to catch her. They both fell from the third floor of the four-storey structure.

As the shocking episode unfolded, the girl, not a student at the school, had gone to visit a friend at the school. For reasons as yet undisclosed, she cried, called for her mother, who works in another province, to bid farewell, and then told her friend goodbye before attempting to jump off the third-floor building in a suspected suicide bid. The quick-thinking male student who saw the event unfold then tried to catch the girl, causing both of them to fall from the building amidst the stunned teachers and students who witnessed the incident.

Teachers rushed to the aid of the injured female teenager, identified to have minor injuries to her legs and mouth. The male student who attempted to help, despite sustaining an injury on his hand, didn’t suffer any severe injuries. Emergency services were quickly called, with paramedics responding, and both teenagers were taken to the Non Din Daeng Hospital, Sanook reported.

The young rescuer, 14 year old Ice, was unaware of the girl’s suicide intention. He explained that he saw the girl visit her friend during the school lunch break and suddenly burst out crying. Despite attempts by her friend to console her, the teenager didn’t stop.

Ice then heard her say goodbye to her mother over the phone and her friends before she walked to the edge of the third-floor building and jumped. Having witnessed the shocking scene, he sprinted and tried to catch her. However, due to her size, they both ended up hitting the ground. He also mentioned hearing from her friends that the girl suffered from depression.

The school’s deputy director, Khun Baisri Phimhan, confirmed that the girl was not a student there and had only come over to visit a friend. He was away on duty when the suicide incident happened. However, he rushed back to the school upon hearing the news of a student instigating a fall from a building. Following the incident, emergency medical aid was called immediately for the affected teens.

Upon inquiry, students reportedly revealed the girl said goodbye before making her leap, but they were unaware of the reasons. However, her parents later acknowledged that she was currently being treated for a depressive disorder.

Follow us on :













The girl’s aunt, 50 year old Wann (surname withheld), said her niece frequently shuttled between Buriram and Prachin Buri, where her mother worked. The 16 year old had taken the year off from her studies as she was being treated for depression, preferring to stay at home and barely interacting with anyone. Wann expressed her shock at her niece’s drastic actions but was glad that the injuries were not severe.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.