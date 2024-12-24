Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China

Published: 17:47, 24 December 2024
Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China
Thailand rolled out the green carpet in Pattaya for over 300 Chinese golf enthusiasts, blending sport and diplomacy in a high-profile event. The Amazing Thailand Golf Paradise 2024, held on December 19 at Siam Country Club Waterside and Rolling Hills, marked the 50th anniversary of Thai-China diplomatic relations with a swing and a celebration.

Under Thailand’s specialised golf package tours, participants competed on world-class courses while soaking up the country’s rich culture. The event showcased Thailand’s prowess as a global golfing hotspot, famed for its year-round playability, stunning landscapes, and exceptional hospitality.

“As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Thai-China diplomatic relations, TAT is seizing this milestone to deepen its engagement with Chinese tourists,” said Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing of Asia and South Pacific.

“By positioning Thailand as the ultimate ‘Golf Paradise,’ we aim to attract high-quality visitors, stimulate local economies, and solidify Thailand’s reputation as a world-class destination offering unparalleled hospitality and unforgettable experiences.”

The event wasn’t just about birdies and eagles. It also featured a familiarisation trip for Chinese travel agencies and media representatives, offering them a taste of Thailand’s cultural heritage, wellness retreats, and luxury experiences.

Golf is a growing passion among Chinese travellers, particularly millennials and urban professionals, as highlighted in Mafengwo’s Sports Tourism Theme Report. With over 100 international-standard courses and complementary attractions like Thai cuisine and natural beauty, Thailand is perfectly positioned to meet this demand, reported Travel Daily News.

By targeting niche markets like sports tourism, TAT is driving a strategy to lure premium visitors and foster meaningful cultural exchanges, ensuring Thailand’s continued reign as the ultimate golf getaway.

In related news, Thailand is upping the ante in its tourism game, spotlighting the allure of luxury and high-spending travellers to power up the economy post-pandemic. Known for its warm hospitality, stunning landscapes, and world-class attractions, the nation is seeing a surge in plush hotels and branded properties to cater to this elite crowd.

