Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband

Published: 17:52, 24 December 2024
A Thai man fatally shot his wife before taking his own life at their shared home in Soi Lat Phrao 87 in the Wang Thong Lang district of Bangkok yesterday, December 23, in an act of jealousy over her ex-husband.

Officers from the Chok Chai Police Station were called to the scene to investigate the deaths of the couple, identified as 45 year old Chatchawan and 40 year old Walaiporn. Their bodies were found in the hallway of the house, with a 9mm gun located near Chatchawan’s body.

Chatchawan was wearing white shorts and a light blue T-shirt, with a gunshot wound to his right temple. Walaiporn, dressed in a dark blue long-sleeve shirt and green trousers, had been shot three times in the back.

Police searched the residence and discovered a note left in their bedroom on the second floor, written by Chatchawan. The note read…

“You must remember that you are the reason for my death. Quit all the drugs. If you still use them, you will never change. Stop lying and do what you have said to me. Practise vegetarianism, observe religious precepts, and make merits for me too. I love you always.”

Walaiporn’s aunt told Channel 7 that the couple had been living apart recently due to frequent arguments. Chatchawan was reportedly jealous because Walaiporn remained in contact with her ex-husband, as they shared responsibilities for their children. He was constantly worried that she might reunite with her former partner.

On the day of the incident, Chatchawan asked Walaiporn’s mother to call her and request that she meet him at the house. Walaiporn arrived and was cleaning the two-storey residence before Chatchawan came downstairs from the second floor and fatally shot her.

Shortly afterwards, he took his own life with the same weapon.

In a similar incident, a fatal shooting occurred at a house in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok, on Sunday, December 22. A 42 year old man, Phonlachai, fatally shot his wife, 38 year old Dutsadee, claiming he overheard her speaking to her lover on the phone.

Phonlachai’s stepson insisted that his mother was faithful and accused Phonlachai of murdering him under the influence of drugs. While Phonlachai denied the allegation, he admitted to consuming alcohol before the crime.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

