Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals

Power play planned as Phuket grid gets major upgrade

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
219 1 minute read
Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals
Picture courtesy of Shuttershock

Hundreds of homes, hotels, and businesses in Phuket’s Bang Tao area are set to be plunged into darkness this Friday, July 4, as part of a planned power cut to upgrade the local grid.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Branch says the blackout, scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm, is needed to safely carry out high-voltage upgrades and install new poles along Srisoonthorn Road, heading towards Surin Beach.

The outage will hit properties from in front of Thalang Power Station 3 to Laem Singh Viewpoint, including Moo Baan 2, 3, and 5 in Cherng Talay.

A wide range of key sites will be affected:

  • Homes and streets: Soi Bangtao 1, Soi Takdaed, Soi Cherngtalay 3, Soi Bang Tao 7 and Soi Bang Tao 11

  • Businesses: Bangtao Place, Krabi Place Property, Bangtao Village Condo, Surin Beach Siam, Mayflower Villa, Paradise Property, Diakonos Surin Sabai Villa

  • Public services: Cherng Talay OrBorTor, Cherng Talay Waterworks, Provincial Waterworks pump station

    Related Articles

  • Community hubs: Bang Tao School, Bang Tao Temple, Mukarrom Mosque, 7-Eleven Bang Tao Soi 11

  • Hotels and resorts: Aiyaraburi Hotel, Surin Gate, Surin Height Management, Villa Thanasawan, Laemsingh Villas Estate, Phuket Resort (Phuket Beach)

  • Other properties: Pipat Development, Southern Land Development, JV Mitr, View Point Hills, Lucky Paradise
Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals | News by Thaiger

Phuket News reported that the PEA apologised for the inconvenience and urged locals to plan ahead.

“Work is being carried out to improve the safety and stability of the electricity system,” said a spokesperson. “We appreciate the community’s patience.”

Anyone with questions is urged to call PEA Thalang on 076-386882, reach out via the PEA Phuket Facebook page, or dial the PEA hotline 1129.

In other news, Phuket government officials have been ordered to hunt down abandoned cars and motorbikes, over fears they could be used to hide bombs.

The sweeping directive came during a high-level security briefing yesterday, July 1, chaired by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat at the Provincial Hall.

Latest Thailand News
Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi Krabi News

Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi

5 minutes ago
Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala&#8217;s Betong South Thailand News

Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala’s Betong

14 minutes ago
4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest Thailand News

4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest

28 minutes ago
Thai workers arrested for risky border escape after Cambodia job scam Crime News

Thai workers arrested for risky border escape after Cambodia job scam

37 minutes ago
Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui

53 minutes ago
Shocking victory: Russian fighter’s electrifying celebration (video) Phuket News

Shocking victory: Russian fighter’s electrifying celebration (video)

1 hour ago
Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust Crime News

Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust

1 hour ago
Thai woman accuses ex-MP and businessman of extorting 9 million baht Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-MP and businessman of extorting 9 million baht

1 hour ago
Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home Chiang Mai News

Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home

2 hours ago
Temple raid: Monks busted for meth use in central Thailand Thailand News

Temple raid: Monks busted for meth use in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani Road deaths

Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot

2 hours ago
Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on &#8216;brand-new&#8217; shaver Thailand News

Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on ‘brand-new’ shaver

2 hours ago
Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room Phuket News

Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room

3 hours ago
Thai teenager arrested for blackmailing girlfriend with explicit clips Crime News

Thai teenager arrested for blackmailing girlfriend with explicit clips

3 hours ago
Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals Thailand News

Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals

3 hours ago
PlayStation teams up with BLACKPINK&#8217;s Lisa for epic teaser (video) Thailand News

PlayStation teams up with BLACKPINK’s Lisa for epic teaser (video)

4 hours ago
Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors Phuket News

Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors

5 hours ago
Bangkok abbot&#8217;s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft Bangkok News

Bangkok abbot’s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft

5 hours ago
Missing woman&#8217;s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal Thailand News

Missing woman’s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal

5 hours ago
Thai Cabinet expands eligibility for &#8216;You Fight, We Help&#8217; debt relief Business News

Thai Cabinet expands eligibility for ‘You Fight, We Help’ debt relief

5 hours ago
Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years Thailand News

Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years

5 hours ago
Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute Pattaya News

Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute

5 hours ago
Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme Business News

Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme

5 hours ago
Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour Thailand News

Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour

6 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
219 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x