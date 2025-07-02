Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals
Power play planned as Phuket grid gets major upgrade
Hundreds of homes, hotels, and businesses in Phuket’s Bang Tao area are set to be plunged into darkness this Friday, July 4, as part of a planned power cut to upgrade the local grid.
The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Branch says the blackout, scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm, is needed to safely carry out high-voltage upgrades and install new poles along Srisoonthorn Road, heading towards Surin Beach.
The outage will hit properties from in front of Thalang Power Station 3 to Laem Singh Viewpoint, including Moo Baan 2, 3, and 5 in Cherng Talay.
A wide range of key sites will be affected:
-
Homes and streets: Soi Bangtao 1, Soi Takdaed, Soi Cherngtalay 3, Soi Bang Tao 7 and Soi Bang Tao 11
-
Businesses: Bangtao Place, Krabi Place Property, Bangtao Village Condo, Surin Beach Siam, Mayflower Villa, Paradise Property, Diakonos Surin Sabai Villa
-
Public services: Cherng Talay OrBorTor, Cherng Talay Waterworks, Provincial Waterworks pump station
-
Community hubs: Bang Tao School, Bang Tao Temple, Mukarrom Mosque, 7-Eleven Bang Tao Soi 11
-
Hotels and resorts: Aiyaraburi Hotel, Surin Gate, Surin Height Management, Villa Thanasawan, Laemsingh Villas Estate, Phuket Resort (Phuket Beach)
- Other properties: Pipat Development, Southern Land Development, JV Mitr, View Point Hills, Lucky Paradise
Phuket News reported that the PEA apologised for the inconvenience and urged locals to plan ahead.
“Work is being carried out to improve the safety and stability of the electricity system,” said a spokesperson. “We appreciate the community’s patience.”
Anyone with questions is urged to call PEA Thalang on 076-386882, reach out via the PEA Phuket Facebook page, or dial the PEA hotline 1129.
