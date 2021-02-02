TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”

“SEXY” is the name of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s new recovery strategy to move forward after the Covid-19 pandemic. While it sounds provocative, there are no hot deals on strip clubs or go go bars… there’s really nothing sexy about the travel concept.

The strategy focuses on implementing public health safety practices, promoting environmental sustainability such as wildlife conservation and clean ups, offering new travel experiences and drawing in high spending tourists.

Here’s how they got the word “SEXY”:

S stands for safety and hygiene.

E stands for environmental sustainability.

X stands for X-tra experiences.

Y stands for yield.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the 4 key focuses under the “SEXY” plan reflect its goal to restore tourism under the new normal measures.

“This will help restore travellers’ confidence, while driving recovery for both the Thai economy and the tourism industry to make a comeback stronger than ever.”

“Together, TAT and Thai tourism stakeholders will reshape the image of Thailand with core messages highlighting the importance of safe and sustainable travel.”

SOURCE: TAT

