Thailand
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
“SEXY” is the name of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s new recovery strategy to move forward after the Covid-19 pandemic. While it sounds provocative, there are no hot deals on strip clubs or go go bars… there’s really nothing sexy about the travel concept.
The strategy focuses on implementing public health safety practices, promoting environmental sustainability such as wildlife conservation and clean ups, offering new travel experiences and drawing in high spending tourists.
Here’s how they got the word “SEXY”:
S stands for safety and hygiene.
E stands for environmental sustainability.
X stands for X-tra experiences.
Y stands for yield.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the 4 key focuses under the “SEXY” plan reflect its goal to restore tourism under the new normal measures.
“This will help restore travellers’ confidence, while driving recovery for both the Thai economy and the tourism industry to make a comeback stronger than ever.”
“Together, TAT and Thai tourism stakeholders will reshape the image of Thailand with core messages highlighting the importance of safe and sustainable travel.”
SOURCE: TAT
Thailand
Police chief transferred after protesters rally at police station, hang banner calling for monarchy reform
A district police chief was abruptly transferred from his post after pro-democracy protesters staged a rally and hung banners at a police station in the Isaan province Chaiyaphum. Protesters called for monarchy reform in Thailand and democracy in Myanmar following the military coup.
Protesters from the People’s Group, also known as Ratsadon, marched from a local school to the police station where they hung a banner saying “Reform the Royal Institution” and another saying “#SAVEMYANMAR.”
Sometime after the protest, superintendent of Phu Khieu district police, Permsook Siripala, was immediately transferred to an inactive post at an operations centre until further notice.
Commissioner of the Third Region Provincial Police Bureau, Panurat Lakboon, who issued the order, says the superintendent allowed the banner to be hung up, a move that lacked responsibility and discipline.
To show his commitment to police discipline, Panurat shaved his head. He says police must cherish the royal institution with the highest respect.
Panurat plans to press charges on protesters for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree and the Communicable Disease Act.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
Bangkok
3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup
Police have clashed with Thai and Burmese activists outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok yesterday. Activists from the We Volunteer (WeVo) group had gathered to protest against yesterday’s military coup in Myanmar, in which a number of government officials were arrested and are still being detained.
The protesters, who began assembling around 3.30pm, gave speeches in Thai and Burmese, opposing the coup. They were joined by pro-democracy leaders Parit Chiwarak, aka “Penguin”, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”). Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the Move Forward party was also present and called on the Thai government to take a lead role in restoring peace and democracy to the Burmese people.
Police ordered protesters to disperse around 4pm, accusing them of exceeding the agreed timeframe of 30 minutes and citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The request was ignored by activists, with riot police subsequently dispatched to the area around 5pm.
WeVo guards and others on the frontline at the embassy on Sathorn Road confronted the officers, with some throwing stones at the police, but they were forced back to the Chong Nonsri BTS station. The sound of an explosion, similar to a firecracker, was heard during the clashes, followed by plumes of smoke.
The protesters were cleared by 5.40pm, with police closing off the route between the Burmese Embassy and the Sathorn-Narathiwat Intersection. At least 3 people have been arrested, with 3 injured police officers taken to hospital for treatment.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News
Thailand
Thai Army boss plays down risk of migrant influx following military coup in Myanmar
A Thai Army commander has moved to reassure citizens over fears that yesterday’s military coup in Myanmar may lead to a surge in illegal migrants. Apichet Suesat from the Third Army says forces continue to man the border between Thailand and Myanmar and anyone trying to enter the Kingdom illegally will be arrested.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Burmese people themselves may not be affected, but I told soldiers to step up inspections at the border in case Burmese politicians or VIPs enter into the country to hide.”
The Burmese military have seized power in Myanmar after voicing concerns about the legitimacy of the recent general election, in which the National League for Democracy won by a landslide. The party’s chairperson, Aung San Suu Kyi, was placed under house arrest yesterday.
According to Naruemon Thabchumpon, from the Political Science faculty at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, the latest developments do not technically constitute a coup d’état, as the Burmese constitution allows for a transfer of power to the commander-in-chief, who is then entitled to remain in power for a year.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that, according to Apichet, ethnic minority groups in border areas of the neighbouring country are unlikely to be affected by recent developments, pointing out that steps towards peace between the 2 sides had already begun prior to the outbreak of Covid-19.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeman, Tanee Sangrat, says officials continue to maintain close contact with the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon and Thai citizens are advised to follow developments and heed official announcements.
“Myanmar is a close neighbour of Thailand and an important member of ASEAN. Thailand hopes to see continued peace and stability in Myanmar, and that the current situation is resolved peacefully with a return to normalcy soon for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.”
Yesterday, border officials sent back a group of 106 Burmese workers, who were attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally at the Mae Sot border in the northern province of Chiang Rai. On the same day, another group of around 100 migrants was sent back to the Burmese town of Kawthaung.
However, Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for Thailand’s Immigration Bureau, says there has been no noticeable spike in illegal border crossings since the military coup.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Glenn
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2:56 pm
Geez,
when it can’t get any crazier, the Tourism Authority of Thailand never fails to outdo themselves!
Last week they were pushing vaccine vacations with medical jail on top of it.
Pls tell me this the Thai sense of humor…. they can’t be serious.
B.T.
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm
“drawing in high spending tourists” Thailand never was never is and newer will be such destination for simple reason.They have little to offer and if have the service is overpriced and questionable quality.There was always mixt of people from low budget to the high.If anybody wants to change it will never succeed.In fact for 1 year without tourist nothing has change for better.Environmental disaster…
dispensed
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 3:15 pm
I’ve travelled for years. With the exception of crossing the street in HCMC, I’ve always felt safe. If you don’t like taking risks, then travelling probably isn’t for you.