Police chief transferred after protesters rally at police station, hang banner calling for monarchy reform | The Thaiger

Thailand
Police chief transferred after protesters rally at police station, hang banner calling for monarchy reform
A district police chief was abruptly transferred from his post after pro-democracy protesters staged a rally and hung banners at a police station in the Isaan province Chaiyaphum. Protesters called for monarchy reform in Thailand and democracy in Myanmar following the military coup.
Protesters from the People’s Group, also known as Ratsadon, marched from a local school to the police station where they hung a banner saying “Reform the Royal Institution” and another saying “#SAVEMYANMAR.”
Sometime after the protest, superintendent of Phu Khieu district police, Permsook Siripala, was immediately transferred to an inactive post at an operations centre until further notice.
Commissioner of the Third Region Provincial Police Bureau, Panurat Lakboon, who issued the order, says the superintendent allowed the banner to be hung up, a move that lacked responsibility and discipline.
To show his commitment to police discipline, Panurat shaved his head. He says police must cherish the royal institution with the highest respect.
Panurat plans to press charges on protesters for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree and the Communicable Disease Act.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
Protests
3 arrested over January 16 ping pong bomb attack in Bangkok
3 men have been arrested in over a bomb attack that injured 5 people who were part of a a pro-democracy demonstration near Chulalongkorn University earlier this month. The 5 people injured included 3 police and 2 protesters. The injuries were only minor.
The arrested men are 23 year old Pornchai Prakapuang, 30 year old Weerayut Sumritruangsri and 19 year old Nuttasut Siriaut. All 3 have been accused of throwing a ping pong bomb at police officers in front of Chamchuri Square building along Rama 4 Road in Bangkok on January 16.
At the time Bangkok police chief Phukphong Phongpetra claimed the device used “appears to be a pingpong bomb, which was filled with nails”.
Police claim that the 3 are members of the protesters’ security contingent who call themselves “Gear of Democracy”. The group became a staple at last year’s frequent student and anti-government protests. The 3 men are charged with assault, causing an explosion, carrying weapons into a residential area and illegal possession of explosives.
“The suspects confessed that they’re members of the Gear of Democracy group. They said they built the device themselves and intended to disrupt police operations.”
Police said the suspects threw the ping pong bombs whilst travelling on a motorbike going over an overpass near the Sam Yan Intersection along Rama 4 Road. They claim they threw the bomb into a group of police officers. 3 policemen ended up with minor injuries from the attack.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage providing police with evidence of the identity of the 3 men.
Demonstrators gathered across the street in front of Sam Yan Mitrtown shopping centre on January 16, calling for the release of fellow activists who had been arrested earlier for campaigning against the lese majeste laws in Thailand which prevent criticism of the monarch or royal family. Since November, at least 43 people have been charged with lese majeste, including underage students, mostly activists that helped organise the protests in Bangkok calling for monarchy and constitutional reforms.
Back on November 25 a similar device, believed to be a bag of firecrackers, was thrown at protesters as they were leaving a rally in front of the Siam Commercial Bank HQ.
No one was arrested at the time despite the incident being captured by a Thai news cameraman and lots of witnesses.
Police are trying to see if there’s evidence linking the 2 attacks although the 3 arrested men have only confessed to the January 16 crime.
A coalition of 10 protective security groups calling themselves the “Guard Coalition for the People,” released an online statement saying that the group was not involved in the attack. From their Twitter page…
“We will let the people decide about the results of investigation… We are not involved in the bombing, but we must ensure that the suspects are safe.”
Technically, authorities have banned any unauthorised public gatherings under the Emergency Decree, which remains in force. But the pro-democracy protests, and counter protests by government supporters, have gone ahead anyway.
Protests
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
A security guard at the luxury Iconsiam shopping mall in Bangkok has slapped a student activist after she held up a protest sign at the facility. The confrontation occurred at around 2.30pm yesterday, when the Thammasat University student displayed a sign that read, “You monopolised the vaccine so the Monarchy could take the credit.”
The student, named as 21 year old Benja Apan, was quickly surrounded by at least 7 staff members, with one security guard grabbing the sign before pushing away a camera that was recording the development. A sharp sound is then heard, followed by Benja screaming that the guard has hit her. She proceeds to call for help, while the men continue trying to restrain her.
VIDEO: Matichon TV
According to a Coconuts report, Benja and an unnamed associate appeared shortly after at Pak Khlong San Police Station, saying the security guards from the mall had taken them there. It’s understood the organisation Thai Lawyers for Human Rights have provided Benja with a lawyer. A number of protesters also gathered at the police station in a show of support for the student, while speaking to police about the actions of the security guard accused of hitting her.
A representative of the shopping mall has apologised for the confrontation, saying it’s investigating what happened. It says people should not voice political opinions on its premises.
Thailand has set aside 6 billion baht to produce the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine locally. The manufacturer, Siam Bioscience, is a new pharmaceutical company owned by the palace.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Thailand
Thailand’s PM asks people to avoid political gatherings over concerns for their health
Thailand’s PM is asking people to avoid political gatherings over concerns for their health due to the recent cooler weather. As the country is still not out of the woods with the recent Covid-19 breakout, the cold weather, in the northern half of the country, is adding to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s health concerns for Thai people.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the situation still warrants the government’s role to exercise its power under the emergency decree and Communicable Disease Act to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
He says all gatherings should be avoided, but is emphasising political ones and is thanking the “majority who have cooperated.” Now, he says the government is set to introduce more measures to help those affected by the new round of Covid and are preparing new economic stimulus programs.
Anucha says another high pressure system from China will cover northern Thailand starting from today and lasting through January 19. The system would see temperatures drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the northern and central areas of Thailand with the northeastern area seeing a drop of 4 to 6 degrees. PM Prayut has also asked people to be careful when setting up bonfires to keep warm during the cold spell.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
