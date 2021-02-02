CCSA Update: 836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | The Thaiger

836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,158 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported a total of 20,454 Covid-19 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.

Most of the cases were detected in proactive case finding in Samut Sakhon and Bangkok, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.

“Active case finding will continue. We can expect the daily number of Covid cases to remain relatively high.”

688 cases were detected in active case finding in Samut Sakhon. Most of the mass testing has been done in factories in the province and many migrant workers have tested positive for the virus. Another 22 cases were detected in active case finding in Bangkok.

The active case finding, primarily rolled out in Samut Sakhon, has led to an uptick in cases. Most of the cases detected though mass testing are asymptomatic.

“No cause for alarm. It reflects the efficiency of Thailand’s public health system in curbing the spread of the virus.”

109 cases were exposed to the virus when visiting high risk areas and were tested positive at a hospital or healthcare facility. 99 of those cases were in Samut Sakhon, including a 26 day old baby. 7 cases were in Bangkok and 2 in Samut Songkhram.

The other 17 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

A 75 year old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had underlying health conditions of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 28 and soon developed fatigue and difficulty breathing. She died at Samut Sakhon Hospital on January 30.

A 68 year old Thai man in Samut Sakhon, who was in the end stage of kidney failure, died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man also had underlying conditions of diabetes. He developed a cough, runny nose and muscle ache on December 30 and tested positive for Covid-19 on January 7. He died yesterday.

The elderly with underlying health conditions are most at risk of dying from Covid-19, Natapanu says.

SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand

