CCSA Update: 836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | The Thaiger

CCSA Update: 836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

CCSA Update: 836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,158 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported a total of 20,454 Covid-19 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.

Most of the cases were detected in proactive case finding in Samut Sakhon and Bangkok, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.

“Active case finding will continue. We can expect the daily number of Covid cases to remain relatively high.”

688 cases were detected in active case finding in Samut Sakhon. Most of the mass testing has been done in factories in the province and many migrant workers have tested positive for the virus. Another 22 cases were detected in active case finding in Bangkok.

The active case finding, primarily rolled out in Samut Sakhon, has led to an uptick in cases. Most of the cases detected though mass testing are asymptomatic.

“No cause for alarm. It reflects the efficiency of Thailand’s public health system in curbing the spread of the virus.”

109 cases were exposed to the virus when visiting high risk areas and were tested positive at a hospital or healthcare facility. 99 of those cases were in Samut Sakhon, including a 26 day old baby. 7 cases were in Bangkok and 2 in Samut Songkhram.

The other 17 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

A 75 year old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had underlying health conditions of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 28 and soon developed fatigue and difficulty breathing. She died at Samut Sakhon Hospital on January 30.

A 68 year old Thai man in Samut Sakhon, who was in the end stage of kidney failure, died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man also had underlying conditions of diabetes. He developed a cough, runny nose and muscle ache on December 30 and tested positive for Covid-19 on January 7. He died yesterday.

The elderly with underlying health conditions are most at risk of dying from Covid-19, Natapanu says.

CCSA Update: 836 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    I see the UK is now also carrying out targeted testing, “door-to-door”, on a similar scale.

    Unfortunate that it’s taken a year to do so.

  2. Avatar

    Tony

    Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    What is the strategy ?

    Since many days the news report around 800 new cases with no decline.
    Now schools re-open, business re-open, check points are removed – I do not understand how this strategy should work. Should we not get less cases before start to opening up ?

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

