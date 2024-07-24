TAT, TikTok, and Klook Thailand launch incredible travel contest

Published: 17:55, 24 July 2024| Updated: 17:55, 24 July 2024
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has teamed up with TikTok Thailand and Klook Thailand to launch the Amazing Thailand Passion Ambassador initiative.

Tourists and content creators are invited to share their unforgettable Thailand travel videos for a chance to win amazing prizes. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that this initiative supports the policy of the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sermsak Pongpanit, to establish Thailand as a premier Tourism Hub, aligning with the government’s Ignite Thailand’s Tourism vision.

“Our PASS strategy and Marketing 6.0 approach aims to stimulate 15,000 trips in the latter half of this year, boosting both direct and indirect revenue for the Thai economy.”

The initiative encourages participants to post their engaging travel videos on TikTok from August 1 to 31. Winners will be revealed on September 15 via Amazing Thailand’s social media channels. Videos must be set to public and tagged with #AmazingThailandPassionAmbassador, #AmazingThailand, and #PassionAmbassador. The top 80 videos with the highest engagement will each receive a travel voucher, and 2,000 qualifying videos will get a complimentary gift.

Chanida Klyphun, Head of Public Policy, TikTok, Thailand, stated that TikTok will encourage top creators to promote the project, inviting tourists to become Amazing Thailand Passion Ambassadors by using the platform’s content creation tools to share their exciting travel stories.

“Everyone can join in to boost the Thai economy and share our vibrant culture.”

In addition to TikTok’s support, Klook Thailand is offering exclusive discounts: 10% off hotel and car rental bookings and 12% off tourist activities with over 150 partners across Thailand’s five regions. Notable partners include Centara Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Thai Rent A Car, Chic Car Rent, Chiang Mai Night Safari, and many more. Terms and conditions apply.

Associate Director of Marketing Klook Thailand Kanokkun Changpun added that Klook believes the Amazing Thailand Passion Ambassador initiative will enhance Thailand’s reputation as a top tourist destination offering meaningful experiences to travellers worldwide, reported TAT Newsroom.

