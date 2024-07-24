Rev your engines: The ultimate motorcycle tour in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Travel Daily News

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Royal Enfield have teamed up to put the Land of Smiles on the map as a premier destination for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The Royal Enfield Amazing Thailand Ride, which began its inaugural tour from July 18 to 23, promises an adventure like no other, showcasing the country’s rich cultural tapestry and stunning landscapes.

Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, stated that this partnership with Royal Enfield reinforces Thailand’s status as a top travel destination. Building on the Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End campaign, this initiative perfectly aligns with our Green Season promotion strategy.

“We are thrilled to offer unique experiences through the stories of passionate riders.”

Kicking off in Bangkok, the five-day journey saw 12 riders from across Asia – including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Korea – navigate through the Old Town and along Yaowarat Road. Officially flagged off at the TAT Head Office on July 19, participants immersed themselves in Thai culture, local cuisine, and hidden travel gems, riding from Bangkok to the picturesque East Coast, covering Pattaya, Chon Buri, and Chanthaburi.

Anuj Dua, Head of Business at Royal Enfield APAC, shared his excitement.

“Partnering with TAT is a thrilling journey, merging adventure travel with our iconic motorcycle culture. Our bikes offer a unique perspective, revealing experiences inaccessible by other means. We’re eager to highlight these transformative journeys through influencer storytelling.”

The next tour, set for August, aims to attract around 30 riders, promising to unveil northern Thailand’s cultural and historical riches, focusing on the hidden gem city of Nan.

Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production since 1901, boasts a history of crafting beautiful, accessible motorcycles ideal for exploration. With a robust presence in over 60 countries and state-of-the-art facilities in Chennai and worldwide, including Thailand, Royal Enfield continues to dominate the mid-size motorcycle market with its premium lineup, reported Travel Daily News.